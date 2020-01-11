How To Wake Up Earlier Every Morning

Image: Pexels

Even if you're a night owl, you can still have more productive mornings if you put in a little effort to make getting up easier. Of course, it still won't be easy, but if you like the idea of a more relaxing start to the day, here are some suggestions to get you started.

Some of these are tips you've probably heard us discuss before, like drinking a glass of water right as you wake up, and remembering to stop hitting snooze. While the graphic below takes the "proven by science" tack — which admittedly can get a little overplayed at times — skip past some of the "scientific benefits of rising early" and focus on the methods to inch your wake time back bit by bit and get out of bed that much earlier.

After all, you don't need science to tell you that getting up a little earlier means you have more time to get ready and enjoy a cup of coffee before you head out the door to work, or give you enough time to get to the office without worrying about whether rush hour traffic is going to make you late.

How to Wake Up Early [CashnetUSA Blog]