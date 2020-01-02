Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Stan

Stan's got an interesting lineup to start out the year including some throwbacks for those with nostalgic sensibility. Joining Buffy's addition to the service is eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, but you'll also be able to catch the premieres for True History of the Kelly Gang and The Circus: Season 5 as well as finales for The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 and Work In Progress: Season 1. Josh Thomas' new show Everything's Gonna Be Okay will also drop mid-month.

Highlights

The Vampire Diaries (3 January)

Based on the popular book series by New York Times best selling author L.J. Smith, every episode of the smash-hit supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries arrives on Stan this January. Set in the fictional Virginia town of Mystic Falls, the series follows the life of Elena Gilbert, a teenager who falls head over heels for Stefan Salvatore, a 162-year-old vampire. But when Stefan's older brother Damon arrives on the scene, a wicked love triangle quickly develops as the trio face off against countless villains and threats to their home. Are you Team Damon or Team Stefan?

Power (5 January)

After a jaw dropping cliffhanger, the finale season of Power returns to Stan. Throughout the first half of Season 6, James “Ghost” St. Patrick sought vengeance. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devoted himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aimed to get even with Tommy, get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina’s legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. The only question now is... Will he live to realise his vision?

Everything's Gonna Be Okay (17 January)

Written and created by award-winning Australian comedian Josh Thomas, this triumphant black comedy sees Josh star as Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old who upon discovering his single dad will soon die of cancer, offers to become the legal guardian of his two teenage half-siblings. Coping not only with the devastating loss of their father but also the somewhat horrifying realisation that Nicholas will be the one looking after things from now on, the three siblings navigate life's ups and downs – as Nicholas tries desperately to hold it all together.

The Bold Type (24 January)

Inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, former Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan and chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, The Bold Type follows three spirited, modern young women who work for Scarlet, a global women's magazine based in New York City and run by high-powered Editor-in-Chief Jacqueline (Melora Hardin). Jane (Katie Stevens) has recently been promoted to her dream job as a writer, Kat (Aisha Dee) is the newly appointed social media director, and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is still toiling away as an assistant. These driven young friends help each other navigate life’s challenges as they pursue their career goals, search for love, and discover their identities.

The Circus (27 January)

This documentary series pulls back the curtain on the Trump era of presidential politics, revealing the intense, inspiring and infuriating stories behind the headlines. Key characters and events are presented in real time, as they are happening. A non-partisan, never-before-attempted take on one of the most fascinating and consequential political periods in modern American history, this groundbreaking series explores the current political climate in the U.S. and follows the power players at the middle of the action.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (29 January)

Created by Simon Rich and executive produced by comedy legend Lorne Michaels, the second season of this outrageous anthology series is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. Miracle Workers: Dark Ages centres upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Australia’s own Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope, who all return in new roles to face new challenges.

Stan's full January 2020 schedule

1 January

The Gloaming: Season 1

Doctor Who: 2018 Special

Resolution

Rabbit Hole

I Love You Phillip Morris

The Crood

2 January

Mystery Road: Season 1

Mystery Road (2013)

You Kill Me

3 January

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1 - 8

Still Alice

Another Woman

4 January

The Burning Plain

5 January

Power: Season 6, Episode 11

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 5

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 5

A Bullet to the Head

6 January

Wild Bill (1995)

7 January

Black Sheep

Mr. Wonderful

8 January

Harry Brown

Untamed Heart

9 January

Orangutan Jungle School: Season 2

The January Man

10 January

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 6

Utopia (2014) Seasons 1 - 3

The Butterfly Effect 3

Radio Days

11 January

Not Suitable for Children

12 January

Power: Season 6, Episode 12

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 6

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 6

The Comfort of Strangers

13 January

A Passage to India

14 January

Out of the Blue

River's Edge

15 January

60 Days In: Season 3

Company Business

The Purple Rose of Cairo

16 January

On the Road

17 January

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 7

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 1 & 2

Bloodsport

18 January

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

19 January

Power: Season 6, Episode 13

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 7

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 7

20 January

Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

21 January

All American: Season 2, Episode 9

22 January

The Captive

Hannah and Her Sisters

23 January

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)

24 January

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 1

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 3

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 8

Dead Lucky: Season 1

Bonneville

25 January

Devil's Knot

26 January

True History of the Kelly Gang

Power: Season 6, Episode 14

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 8

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 8

27 January

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 1

The Water Diviner

Stardust Memories

28 January

All American: Season 2, Episode 10

29 January

Miracle Workers: Season 2, Episode 1

Absolutely Anything

30 January

Sweet Smell of Success

31 January

Will & Grace: Season 3, Episode 9

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 2

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1, Episode 4

Butterfly on a Wheel

Netflix

TV shows

Messiah (1/1/2020)

When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he's performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Spinning Out (1/1/2020)

After choking during an important performance, a competitive skater dealing with family issues and her own inner demons struggles to revive her career.

The Circle (1/1/2020)

Welcome to the ultimate popularity contest. To win the cash prize, would you be yourself, a better version of yourself — or someone else altogether?

South Park: Season 22 (1/1/2020)

Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

Heartland: Season 13 (1/1/2020)

A multi-generational saga set in Alberta, Canada and centered on a family getting through life together in both happy and trying times.

Doomsday Preppers: Season 2 (1/1/2020)

Individuals all across America who have one thing in common - they are prepping for the end of the world.

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed: Season 1 (1/1/2020)

Dennis, Gnasher and their irrepressible friends Rubi, JJ, Pieface and his pet potato Paul cook up crazy plans, get in all sorts of scrapes and take on every challenge, no matter how big.

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6 (1/1/2020)

Documentary style show that explores in depth how drugs in modern day society are sold, processed, and how police are cracking down on it.

Thieves of the Wood (2/1/2020)

In this historical drama series, infamous Flemish highwayman Jan de Lichte becomes a local hero during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium.

Anne with an E: The Final Season (3/1/2020)

A milestone birthday sparks a search for Anne's origin story as she sorts out matters of the heart and starts setting a course for her future.

Gotham: Season 5 (4/1/2020)

The story behind Detective James Gordon's rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman's arrival.

Giri / Haji (10/1/2020)

Family duty sends a lawman to London to look for his mob-assassin brother as a yakuza war threatens to engulf Tokyo. Trust is even tougher to find.

Omniscient (29/1/2020)

In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by this surveillance system, and investigates why.

Medical Police (10/1/2020)

Two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil are recruited as government agents in a race to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Until Dawn (10/1/2020)

France’s funniest comics carry out ghastly tasks as they try to outlast — and outwit — one another while overnighting in famously haunted locations.

Titans: Season 2 (10/1/2020)

Things have changed. Robin and the Titans aren't the same group of outcasts they used to be, and neither are their enemies.

AJ and the Queen (10/1/2020)

RuPaul stars in this outrageous series as a down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 (11/1/2020)

Jake Peralta, an immature, but talented N.Y.P.D. detective in Brooklyn's 99th Precinct, comes into immediate conflict with his new commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Ray Holt.

Ares (17/1/2020)

When her friend suffers a bizarre accident, Rosa realizes the secret student society they've just joined is built on demonic secrets from Dutch history.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (15/1/2020)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women reinventing their lives in this funny and honest series, now returning for Season 6.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (17/1/2020)

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

Sex Education: Season 2 (17/1/2020)

Sex. It's on teenage minds. It's messing with their heads. And this kid is the least likely sexpert in the schoolyard. The teen series returns for Season 2.

Wer kann, der kann! (17/1/2020)

"Nailed It!" takes its cakes to Germany, where amateurs try to re-create fantastic sweets. Model Angelina Kirsch hosts alongside chef Bernd Siefert.

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9 (22/1/2020)

A scrappy, fiercely loyal Chicago family makes no apologies.

October Faction (23/1/2020)

Monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen tangle with evil ... and family drama with their teenage twins. From the comics by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

The Ghost Bride (23/1/2020)

In 1890s Malacca, a young woman finds herself in the afterlife and becomes mired in a murder mystery connected to the deceased son of a wealthy family.

Suits: Season 8 (24/1/2020)

Harvey and Zane grapple over who should lead as the firm works through its transition.

You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder) (24/1/2020)

This thriller follows a nurse who's rebuilding her life, an ex-cop turned hit man, a photographer obsessed with death, a corrupt politician and a group of idealist friends — all linked by darkness and danger.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (24/1/2020)

With a mix of scripted and documentary elements, this series examines the history of the Ottoman Empire.

The Ranch: The Final Season (24/1/2020)

This comedy series set on a ranch and starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott returns for its final season.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (24/1/2020)

Kiernan Shipka returns as the half-witch Sabrina in Part 3 of this teen horror series based on the "Archie" comic books.

Next In Fashion (29/1/2020)

Designers team up to create visionary looks that work for absolutely everyone in this competition series hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France.

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (30/1/2020)

To find love, seven strangers leave Japan and embark on a journey through the continent of Africa together. Challenges, adventure and romance await!

The Stranger (30/1/2020)

Secrets, violence and a conspiracy send family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to uncover the truth about the people closest to him.

Ragnarok (31/1/2020)

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok — unless someone intervenes in time.

Luna Nera (31/1/2020)

In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny.

Diablero: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Demons walk among everyday citizens, and the angels took off long ago. Who's left to save humanity? "Diablero" returns for Season 2.

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (31/1/2020)

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends.

What the Love! with Karan Johar (Coming Soon)

Multihyphenate celebrity Karan Johar guides perennially lonely singletons through physical and emotional makeovers to set them up for dating success.

Dracula (Coming Soon)

From the makers of "Sherlock," Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this miniseries inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Ghost Stories (1/1/2020)

From the directors of "Bombay Talkies" and “Lust Stories” come four new short films taking a twisted turn into the spine-chilling realm of horror.

Todas las pecas del mundo (3/1/2020)

In Mexico City, a 13-year-old falls for the most beautiful girl in school. With some help from his friends, he will try everything in order to win her heart.

Quien a hierro mata (15/1/2020)

A cartel boss is released from prison and put in the care of nurse Mario (Luis Tosar), who questions his duty and reconnects with his traumatic past.

Vivir dos veces (17/1/2020)

Emilio searches for the great love of his youth, with the help of his daughter and granddaughter. Will he be able to reconnect with this lost love before his memory fails?

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (17/1/2020)

Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a longtime pillar of her Virginia community, stays composed when her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. With convincing from her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad), she tries putting herself first, and a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) becomes her surprise second love. Yet any woman can snap, and Grace's new husband soon ravages her life, her work and — many say — her sanity.

Modo Avião (23/1/2020)

When an influencer crashes her car while talking on the phone, she’s shipped to her grandfather’s country home, where there's no signal. And no selfies.

A Sun (24/1/2020)

A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son's incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows.

Frères Ennemis (29/1/2020)

A cop and a drug dealer who grew up in the same neighborhood reluctantly join forces to solve a murder. Matthias Schoenaerts and Reda Kateb star.

Uncut Gems (31/1/2020)

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

37 Seconds (31/1/2020)

A young woman with cerebral palsy struggles to lead a self-determined life and is torn between family obligations and her dream to become a manga artist.

Licensed movies

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (1/1/2020)

The mythical world starts a rebellion against humanity in order to rule the Earth, so Hellboy (Ron Perlman) and his team must save the world from the rebellious creatures.

The Bourne Identity (1/1/2020)

A man is picked up by a fishing boat, bullet-riddled and suffering from amnesia, before racing to elude assassins and attempting to regain his memory.

The Bourne Legacy (1/1/2020)

An expansion of the universe from Robert Ludlum's novels, centered on a new hero whose stakes have been triggered by the events of the previous three films.

The Bourne Supremacy(1/1/2020)

When Jason Bourne is framed for a CIA operation gone awry, he is forced to resume his former life as a trained assassin to survive.

The Green Hornet (1/1/2020)

A newspaper publisher and his Asian valet/martial arts expert battle crime as the feared Green Hornet and Kato.

Fall Girls (1/1/2020)

Paige Davis has just gotten promoted to President of Sales at her job. After a night of partying, Paige and her girlfriends hilariously wake up to a dead boss.

Center Stage (1/1/2020)

A group of 12 teenagers from various backgrounds enroll at the American Ballet Academy in New York to make it as ballet dancers and each one deals with the problems and stress of training and getting ahead in the world of dance.

Jurassic Park (1/1/2020)

A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1/1/2020)

A research team is sent to the Jurassic Park Site B island to study the dinosaurs there, while an InGen team approaches with another agenda.

Jurassic Park III (1/1/2020)

A decidedly odd couple with ulterior motives convince Dr. Grant to go to Isla Sorna for a holiday, but their unexpected landing startles the island's new inhabitants.

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (1/1/2020)

Ash meets five residents who come together to save the day when a series of threats endanger the annual Wind Festival and the entire population of their home, Fula City.

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (1/1/2020)

Jeff Dunham stars in this special from the world famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The telecast features never before seen stand-up and behind-the-scenes sketches featuring Dunham and his eccentric beloved characters.

Friday Night Lights - The Movie (1/1/2020)

Based on H.G. Bissinger's book, which profiled the economically depressed town of Odessa, Texas and their heroic high school football team, The Permian High Panthers.

Mamma Mia! (1/1/2020)

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4/1/2020)

Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Son of a Gun (5/1/2020)

JR busts out of prison with Brendan Lynch, Australia's most notorious criminal, and joins Lynch's gang for a gold heist that soon pits the two men against one another.

Pretty Little Stalker (7/1/2020)

A self help writer and her family become the target of a troubled girl.

Speed Is My Need (09/1/2020)

What drives these two-wheeled gladiators to risk everything? Enter the world of professional speed racing where your motorcycle and your mind must work hand-in-hand to be the first to cross the finish line. With access to heroic racing footage and unbelievable crashes, see how psychology and modern surgery have impacted modern racing.

Betty White: First Lady of Television (12/1/2020)

A look at Betty White's life and career features behind-the-scenes clips of her work on television and comments from her friends and co-stars.

Saving Zoë (15/1/2020)

The high school freshman kid sister of the murdered Zoë finds her diary, which sheds new light on the murder missed by the police. She investigates.

The Brave (15/1/2020)

The complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

Deadcon (16/1/2020)

The horrors and isolation of being a social media influencer run rampant when a collection of YouTube and Instagram stars soon discover there are things scarier than thousands of teenagers armed with phones asking for selfies.

Jezebel (16/1/2020)

In the last days of her mother's life, 19-year-old Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment. To make ends meet, her older sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of internet fetish cam girls. Tiffany becomes popular as the only "live black model" at the new adult site and soon becomes too close to one of her frequent callers.

The Queen (23/1/2020)

After the death of Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II struggles with her reaction to a sequence of events nobody could have predicted.

Justine (28/1/2020)

The film follows Lisa Wade, a single mom who is forced to move in with her father-in-law after the death of her husband. She takes a job as a caretaker to Justine, a young girl with spina bifida in what turns out to be a racist household. At first an unlikely pair, the two become friends and ultimately help one another grow and change.

Stand-up comedies

Alex Fernandez: El mejor comediante del mundo (28/1/2020)

A new stand-up special from Mexican comedian Alex Fernández.

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (21/1/2020)

A stand-up special from comedian Fortune Feimster.

Vir Das: For India (26/1/2020)

Vir Das takes his audience on a celebratory journey through the history of India, from its people and traditions to modern culture and famous films.

Documentaries

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (2/1/2020)

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative series, narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe.

Cheer (8/1/2020)

Primarily known as the home of a famous brand of chili, the Texan town of Corsicana has been gaining notoriety for its other chief export: world-class cheerleaders.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (24/1/2020)

This series follows the annual cycle of the influenza virus, showing how the public is generally unprepared for the chaos that a common flu can create.

Night on Earth (29/1/2020)

From the award-winning producers of "Planet Earth II," "Life" and "Blue Planet," this stunning natural history series reveals the wonders of the nocturnal world.

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Season 2 of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a firsthand account of their crimes.

Kids and Anime

Go! Go! Cory Carson (4/1/2020)

Join kid car Cory Carson on his adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills! Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels.

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (10/1/2020)

A robot band, a pirate adventure ... and a run-in with a friendly ghost? Just another season on Harvey Street, where every day's out of the ordinary.

Scissor Seven (10/1/2020)

With a trusted pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to disguise himself, Seven offers contract killing on the cheap. The only problem? He often has trouble completing assignments.

The Healing Powers of Dude (13/1/2020)

When an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder has to start middle school, he finds strength in a lovable comfort mutt named Dude.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (14/1/2020)

“Burrow girl” Kipo’s life turns upside down when she surfaces in a wild world of mutant creatures. She’ll need all the help she can get to go home.

NiNoKuni (16/1/2020)

High school colleagues Yuu and Haru travel between the real world and a parallel fantasy universe to help their friend Kotona, whose life is in danger.

Family Reunion: Part 2 (20/1/2020)

This sitcom about a Seattle family who must readjust to simple living in Georgia returns for its second season.

Word Party: Season 4 (21/1/2020)

Cue the music: It's time for a party! Join animal babies Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and their new friend, Tilly, for more learning and language fun.

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (23/1/2020)

Hard work and training have paid off for Seiya, who is now one of Athena’s Saints. But it doesn’t end here. What new adventures await the heroes of this epic saga in Part II?

Foxtel

Highlights

Foxtel's got some interesting shows starting in January as well as the return of some continuing series. Stephen King's crime mystery The Outsider will premiere mid-month along with the new season of DC's Legends Of Tomorrow. Louis Theroux's latest adventure takes him to the 'most hated family' in the US — Westboro Baptist Church and you'll be able to watch it on 23 January. Notable movies coming to the service include: the Bourne series, Shazam!, Alita: Battle Angel, Pet Sematary and the Jurassic Park trilogy.

The Outsider (13 January)

The Outsider begins with a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in.

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow S5 (15 January)

The Legends continue their new mission to protect the timeline from temporal aberrations - unusual changes to history that spawn potentially catastrophic consequences. When Nate, the grandson of J.S.A. member Commander Steel, unexpectedly finds himself with powers, he must overcome his own insecurities and find the hero within himself. Ultimately, the Legends will clash with foes both past and present, to save the world from a mysterious new threat.

Foxtel's January series schedule

1 January

Kings Of Pain S.1

2 January

Sacred Wonders S.1

3 January

Celebrity Gogglebox UK S.1

Making It S.1

5 January

Just For Laughs Australia S.7

8 January

Murder Wall S.1

Families That Changed The World S.1

11 January

America's Got Talent: The Champions S.2

13 January

The Outsider S.1

15 January

The Movies S.1

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow S.5

19 January

Hugh's War On Plastic S.1

20 January

Curb Your Enthusiasm S.10

21 January

Avenue 5 S.1

Burden Of Truth S.2

22 January

60 Days In: Narcoland S.1

Brain Games S.6

23 January

Louis Theroux: Surviving Westboro

Continuing series

Ghost Hunters S.1

Project Runway S.18

Storm Of Suspicion S.1

All Rise S.1

Conviction S.1

Magnum P.I. S.2

Prodigal Son S.1

Britannia S.2

Mrs Fletcher S.1

Ray Donovan S.7

Batwoman S.1

Legacies S.2

Single Parents S.2

Supergirl S.5

Superstore S.5

The Great British Sewing Bee S.5

Running Wild with Bear Grylls S.1

Foxtel's January movie schedule

1 January

300: Rise Of An Empire

Beowulf

Green Lantern

Hercules

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

LOTR: The Fellowship Of The Ring

LOTR: The Two Towers

Soldiers Of Fortune

Speed

Sucker Punch

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Italian Job

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Clear History

Couples Retreat

Due Date

Hall Pass

Hello Ladies: The Movie

The Cherokee Kid

The Dictator

The Late Shift

Cinema Verite

Eddie The Eagle

Into The Storm

Life Support

Temple Grandin

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Perfect Storm

The Prestige

The Road

Vanilla Sky

We Are Marshall

A Mermaid's Tale

An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong

Bee Movie

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 3

Son Of Rambow

The Adventures of Tintin

Titan A.E.

Escape From New York

Every Which Way But Loose

Grease 2

Heartbreak Ridge

Highlander

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad

National Lampoon's Vacation

Not Without My Daughter

Raw Deal

Red Heat

Red Sonja

Superman

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

The Great Train Robbery

Wargames

Westworld

Xanadu

Dino Time

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Legends Of Oz: Dorothy's Return

Oakie's Outback Adventure

Rabbit School

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie

Snow White's New Adventures

Snowflake: The White Gorilla

Tad The Lost Explorer

The House Of Magic

The Littlest Angel

The Mermaid Princess

The Princess And The Dragon

The Rugrats Movie

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Wheely

2040

Untouchable

At First Sight

Bounce

Fame

Going The Distance

Grey Gardens

Save The Last Dance

30 Days Of Night

Conspiracy Theory

Gothika

Lions For Lambs

Mad Mom

Man On A Ledge

Paranormal Activity

Radio Silence

Sleuth

Super 8

The Departed

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Enemy Within

2 January

Trainwreck

The Pretend One

Antz

3 January

Wonder Park

Barbie Video Game Hero

Shazam!

4 January

Johnny English

Johnny English Reborn

Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas

5 January

Charlie Wilson's War

40 Days And 40 Nights

9 January

The Aviator

10 January

Barbie & Her Sisters In A Puppy Chase

Alita: Battle Angel

Pet Sematary

About A Boy

11 January

Psycho (1960)

12 January

Pitch Perfect 2

14 January

All Is True

15 January

Superman Returns

Contact

Joy

Prisoners

Unforgiven

The Iron Giant

Lethal Weapon 4

Private Benjamin

Tango & Cash

The Towering Inferno

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Must Love Dogs

16 January

Risky Business

17 January

Brightburn

The Curse Of The Weeping Woman

18 January

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

19 January

Jurassic World

Galveston

20 January

Swimming With Men

21 January

Are We There Yet?

23 January

Fool's Gold

24 January

The Five-Year Engagement

26 January

Gladiator

Bean

Mr. Bean's Holiday

27 January

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

30 January

Demolition Man

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Puss In Boots

Rise Of The Guardians

31 January

The Chaperone

The Aftermath

Long Shot

Breakthrough

Disney Plus

Highlights

Aladdin (January TBA)

Experience the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin (Mena Massoud), the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott)—and Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie who may be the key to their future!

Lizzie McGuire: Season 1 & 2 (1 January)

Lizzie McGuire has great friends, a great family and even great foes. Get inside her head and find out what Lizzie's really thinking courtesy of her funny animated alter ego. Watch Lizzie and her best friends Gordo and Miranda trying to survive junior high school without losing their dignity, while at home, Lizzie's younger brother Matt continues to torment her. Her lovable, yet sometimes clueless, parents are around to help pick up the pieces when her schemes go awry or she just needs someone to talk to.

Diary of a Future President (17 January)

Told from the narration of her diary, Diary of a Future President follows Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States.

Ice Age, Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ice Age Dawn of The Dinosaurs, Ice Age: Continental Drift (1 January)

Ice Age: Collision Course (15 January)

Disney Plus' January schedule

3 January

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Ep 109 "Coffee"

Pick of the Litter - Ep 103 "Training Begins"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 109 - "Inside Out: Memory Balls"

Encore! - Ep 109 - "Pippin 1984"

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Ep 109 "Opening Night"

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Cheese?

Marvel's Hero Project - "Radiant Jayera"

One Day at Disney - Ep 105 - "Bob Iger: CEO"

Pixar in Real Life - Ep 103 - "WALL•E: Lost and Found"

10 January

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Ep 110 "Cosmetics"

Pick of the Litter - Ep 104 "Next Level Training"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 110 - "Alice in Wonderland: Teacup Lamp"

Encore! - Ep 110 - "High School Musical 2007"

Series Finale: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Ep 110 "Act Two"

Marvel's Hero Project - "Spectacular Sidney"

One Day at Disney - Ep 106 - "Modern Family: Cast & Crew"

Forky Asks a Question - "What Is Reading?"

SparkShorts - "Loop"

17 January

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Ep 111 "Pools"

Pick of the Litter - Ep 105 "Meet Your Match"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 111 - "Hercules: Obstacle Course"

Encore! - Ep 111 - "Anything Goes 1975"

Marvel's Hero Project - "Thrilling Tokata"

One Day at Disney - Ep 107 - "Jose Zelaya: Character Designer"

24 January

Series Finale: The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Ep 112 "Jewelry"

Series Finale: Pick of the Litter - Ep 106 "Together At Last"

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 112 - "Big Hero 6: First Aid Kit"

Series Finale: Encore! - Ep 112 - "Ragtime 2008"

Marvel's Hero Project - "High-Kickin' Izzy"

One Day at Disney - Ep 108 - "Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events"

31 January

Disney Family Sundays - Ep 113 - "Tangled: Paper Lanterns"

Marvel's Hero Project - Ep 113 - "Soaring Seamus"

One Day at Disney - Ep 109 - "Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist"

How To Fix Disney+ Streaming Issues By now, you've probably heard Disney+ has arrived in Australia. While the streaming service's launch was a bit technically shaky in the US, Australia seems to have been spared from the brunt of it. With that said, some users are still experiencing occasional hiccups, including out-of-sync audio and video freeze ups. Here are some ways you can minimise any streaming issues you come across. Read more

Amazon

Amazon January schedule

1 January

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Analyze This

Bee Movie

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Deep Impact

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Five Feet Apart

Footloose

Gangster Squad

Hairspray

Hugo

Imagine That

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry: Part of Me

Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events

Looper

Monsters vs. Aliens

Patriot Games

Riddick

Rise of the Guardians

Sahara

Shaft

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Big Wedding

The Core

The Duff

The Firm

The Italian Job

The Manchurian Candidate

The Truman Show

Trading Places

10 January

Hellboy

Pet Semetary

Wonder Park

12 January

Taken season two

14 January

All is True

16 January

Red Joan

Green Book

17 January

Brightburn

25 January

Men in Black: International

26 January

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Inbetweeners 2

The Inbetweeners Movie

30 January

The Magicians season 4

31 January