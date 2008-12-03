Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Find Your Local Net Censorship Protest March

  • sydney2k @Sydney2K

    Of course, in the city of the seat of the Federal Government, where these decisions are made- no rally. Go figure.

  • David Jackmanson Guest

    Thanks very much for plugging the rallies - there's also a YouTube video advertising the protests - please feel free to add it to blogs etc and let more people know. It's at:

    http://au.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPBdWjIrUn4

    @Sydney2K, the only reason there is no rally in Canberra is that the people who volunteered to organise it had to pull out. If you want to organise a Canberra rally or know someone who does, drop into http://nocensorship.info/forum/index.php and volunteer.

  • sydney2k @Sydney2K

    @David Jackmanson

    Thanks for the heads' up. Will fossick around and see if someone is interested in taking the reins.

