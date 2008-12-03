As I've noted in a story for APC, a series of protests against the government's "clean feed" Internet proposals are planned for December 13. If you feel like speaking out against this plan, details of the six capital city events can be found on the Stop The Clean Feed site. If you're not in one of those locations, you can still sign the GetUp petition.
Find Your Local Net Censorship Protest March
Comments
Thanks very much for plugging the rallies - there's also a YouTube video advertising the protests - please feel free to add it to blogs etc and let more people know. It's at:
http://au.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPBdWjIrUn4
@Sydney2K, the only reason there is no rally in Canberra is that the people who volunteered to organise it had to pull out. If you want to organise a Canberra rally or know someone who does, drop into http://nocensorship.info/forum/index.php and volunteer.
Of course, in the city of the seat of the Federal Government, where these decisions are made- no rally. Go figure.