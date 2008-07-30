Tivo promises free YouTube service

The Aussie implementation of Tivo has only just gone on sale, but the developers of the PVR technology are already talking up forthcoming features. Nick Tabakoff at the Australian reports that Tivo should offer free viewing of YouTube clips from early next year, with earlier plans to charge for the feature now apparently dumped. We imagine it'll only be a matter of time before someone comes up with a hack to allow saving YouTube downloads onto the Tivo.
YouTube free on Seven's Tivo [The Australian]
