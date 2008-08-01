Apple Pulls iPhone Tethering App

A $YS9.99 iPhone tethering application called NetShare made a brief appearance in the App Store, but now it's no longer available. The app purportedly let you use your iPhone's data connection on your laptop by using it as a proxy server. Of course, you can tether your iPhone 2.0 for free by jailbreaking it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink