iPhone Modem Tethers Jailbroken iPhones

Jailbroken iPhones only: New iPhone 2.1 jailbreak app, iPhone Modem, promises to tether your iPhone to your laptop or computer so you can get online anywhere. iPhone Modem is available to install via the Cydia installer on jailbroken iPhones. In the hopes that the 2.1 software update would make it behave, I un-jailbroke my iPhone (re-jailed it?), so I have not tried iPhone Modem myself, but commenters at Gizmodo confirm it does work. If you missed out on Netshare and want to try out tethering with iPhone Modem, here's how to jailbreak your iPhone 2.0 with PwnageTool or QuickPwn. If you make the leap, let us know how it goes in the comments. (Of course, if you're already jailbroken you can just tether your phone using OpenSSH.)

