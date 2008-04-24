Put Facebook Chat in Firefox's Sidebar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Digital Inspiration blog suggests that Facebook's new browser-based chat system, which we stood up against Gmail's web chat yesterday, works well running inside a Firefox sidebar. To anchor it there, simply add this Facebook Chat popout URL from Bookmarks->Organize Bookmarks, and make sure "Load this bookmark in the sidebar" is checked. The intended two-column layout can make the sidebar a little intrusive into your actual browsing, but you can resize to a narrow strip and still get chat functionality, simply by clicking inside the sidebar to re-order things.

Put Facebook Chat in Firefox Sidebar & Talk from Any Web Page [Digital Inspiration]

  • Harold Chia Guest

    hi.i tried to do what you mentioned, and manage to get it working. however, whenever i load facebook chat to my firefox, firefox will keep resizing to a small box, and immediately after i maximize the window it will jump back into a small box.

    any remedy for this?

