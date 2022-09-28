How to Maximise What’s Left of Your 2022 Leave With Public Holidays

Travel may still feel like a strange concept for many of us, but after nearly two years of being homebound, a lot of us have a few annual leave days stored in the bank. So, when is the best time to use them? (Even if it’s just for a little staycation, beach visit or road trip.) Here’s a breakdown of the 2022 public holiday dates and how you can combine them with annual leave days for some epic breaks.

Australian holiday dates for the year

September public holidays 2022

Thursday, September 22 (National Day of Mourning for the Queen)

Friday, September 23 (AFL Grand Final Holiday (Vic. only)

Monday, September 26 (King’s Birthday, WA Only)

September is a weird one, but some areas in Western Australia will get a long weekend for the Queen’s (now King’s) birthday. Victoria also gets the AFL grand final holiday in September, which this year occurred right alongside the one-off day of mourning holiday for the Queen.

October public holidays 2022

Monday, October 3 (Labour Day, ACT, NSW, SA only)

Monday, October 3 (King’s Birthday, QLD only)

It’s a long stretch of work between June and Christmas, so folks needing a break should take advantage of the October public holiday. Queensland takes it as the King’s birthday while ACT, NSW and SA celebrate Labour Day.

As per usual, combining four days of annual leave with the public holiday will grant you a nine-day break, so take it if you need some R&R.

November public holidays 2022

Tuesday, November 1 (Melbourne Cup, Vic. only)

Victoria is the only lucky one with a public holiday in November. The Melbourne Cup takes place on a Tuesday, so it seems only logical to take Monday as annual leave and enjoy a four-day weekend.

December public holidays 2022

Sunday, December 25 (Chrismas Day)

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Tuesday, December 27 (Christmas Day in lieu)

Now we get to the good stuff: Christmas break.

In 2022, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, meaning we’ll get Monday and Tuesday as public holidays in the week between Christmas and New Year.

If you take December 28-30 off as annual leave, you’ll get a 10-day break from just three days of leave. What a gift!

January public holidays 2023

Monday, January 2, 2023 (New Year’s Day in lieu)

Thursday, January 26 (Australia Day)

Seeing as 2023 is getting frighteningly close, it’s actually not too early to think about timing time off next year, and in January, there’s the Australia Day holiday to take advantage of. In 2023 it will fall on a Thursday, so take the Friday as leave and you’ve got yourself a nice four-day weekend.

March public holidays 2023

Monday, March 6 (Labour Day, WA)

Monday, March 13 (Canberra Day, ACT)

Monday, March 13 (Eight Hours Day, TAS)

Monday, March 13 (Labour Day, VIC)

For those in WA, ACT, TAS or VIC, you’ll get a Monday public holiday for various reasons in March. You know the drill, take the Friday off and get an extra long weekend.

April public holidays 2023

Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)

Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday)

Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday)

Tuesday, April 25 (ANZAC Day)

Easter is a popular holiday time, so you may want to think ahead and book in your leave now to take advantage of the 2023 public holidays. Taking 4 days from either the 3rd-6th or the 11th-14th will get you a ten-day break, which you’ll probably need by then.

There you have it – all the ways you can pair your annual leave with Australian public holiday dates for extra time off in 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Make the most of it!

