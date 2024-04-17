What Exact Time Is Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Being Released?

This Friday, it is time once again for Swiftie fever in Australia as Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album The Tortured Poet’s Department is released. Very little is known about the new album and what sort of genre it will tackle but one thing we do know is exactly what time you can tune in to hear all of the Tortured Poets Department’s secrets in Australia.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poet’s Department is scheduled for release worldwide on Friday April 19th.

Now typically that would mean a midnight release, however, when it comes to Taylor’s albums they release simultaneously worldwide which means, while it may be midnight in New York, it’s a completely different time for us.

The album will drop at 12:00 am Eastern Time in the U.S., which translates to the following Australian time zones (as per the official countdown on Spotify):

12:00 pm AWST

1:30 pm ACST

2:00 pm AEST

Additionally, Taylor has confirmed that a music video for the new album will be released at 8pm ET on the 19th, which equates to 10:00 am AEST on Saturday the 20th in Australia.

Where can you listen to Taylor Swift’s new album?

The Tortured Poets Department album will be available digitally on music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music. You can head to your service of choice and pre-save the album now.

It will also be available for purchase in CD and Vinyl form from physical retail stores like JB Hi-Fi and Sanity (although bear in mind a global embargo means these will only hit shelves from 2:00 pm AEST).

What is the tracklist for The Tortured Poet’s Department?

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album includes 16 new songs, some of which the artist wrote herself and others she devised with regular collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. The featured artists on Tortured Poets include Post Malone and Florence and the Machine.

The runtime for the entire album is reportedly 65 minutes and 8 seconds.

The tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department is as follows:

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys Down Bad So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the Slammer Florida!!! (feat. Florence and the Machine) Guilty as Sin? Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) Loml I Can Do It With a Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow

As is the way, the Chairman of the Department is also releasing four editions of The Tortured Poet’s Department, each with a different bonus song. These include:

The Manuscript Edition (includes bonus song ‘The Manuscript)

The Bolter Edition (includes bonus song ‘The Bolter’)

The Albatross Edition (includes bonus song ‘The Albatross’)

The Black Dog (includes bonus song ‘The Black Dog’)

Be sure to set your alarms for Friday and tune in to The Tortured Poets Department for what is sure to be another banger of an album.

Lead Image Credit: Taylor Swift (Instagram) / Disney+ (Screenshot)