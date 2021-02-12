How To Get Your Hands on Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Fearless Album First

Taylor Swift is seeking to rewrite the narrative that surrounds her music. The musician has long been involved in a public battle with her former label Big Machine and Scooter Braun over her music, and as a means of regaining control, Swift has announced she has re-recorded one of her first albums, Fearless.

As NPR has reported, Swift is releasing an expanded version of the 2008 album which gave us tracks like ‘Fifteen’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘Today Was a Fairytale’. The re-recorded edition of this album is titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and each track has been named in the same way.

The record has 26 songs, including a number of bonus tracks – some of which have never been released, NPR states.

Swift took to Twitter this week to update her fans on the project, sharing that:

“I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight.”

She also shared a lengthy explanation about why she chose to re-record the album, along with her other first five albums.

“…the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from,” Swift wrote. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.” I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl ???????? pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

So, where can I get my hands on ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’?

Taylor Swift has shared that the re-recorded single ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ will be available for fans tonight (that would be U.S timing). So, it will likely drop in a few hours (at the time of writing this piece).

To listen to that track, Swift has directed fans to her online store which you can find here.

Where can I listen to Taylor Swift’s full re-recorded Fearless album?

This baby will not be available until April 9, 2021 (April 10 in Australia). This will also drop on Taylor’s online store, here.

However, as with her other recent albums evermore and folklore, it is likely that the Fearless re-release will eventually become available on streaming services like Spotify.

What’s with the secret message in her statement?

If you look closely at Swift’s Twitter message, you’ll see the artist has some oddly placed capital letters throughout. The secret message (not so secret, but y’know) spells out the release date of the album: “April Ninth”.