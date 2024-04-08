‘20 Million New Flight Rewards’: Here’s What’s Changed With Qantas Frequent Flyer Program

Travel fans, look alive because Qantas has announced a suite of Frequent Flyer changes that are turning heads right now. Here’s everything we know about the Qantas Frequent Flyer overhaul and what it means for your account.
Qantas Frequent Flyer changes:
The biggest headline out of the QANTAS Frequent Flyer changes is that 20 million more reward seats will be available to FF members because of the introduction of Classic Plus Flight Rewards into the program. Per a statement from Qantas, the overhaul is the largest one in the Frequent Flyer rewards program’s history and is especially beneficial when it comes to travelling into places like London, Tokyo, New York and Singapore.
Classic Plus rewards seats will require more points than your standard Classic rewards seats, but Qantas has shared that the new tier will offer some better value rewards with more availability for travellers.
Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson shared the below statement on the Frequent Flyer changes:
“The Qantas Frequent Flyer program is an integral part of Qantas and has always been about recognising our customers for their loyalty. We’ve spent a lot of time listening to members about how we can better reward them,” Ms Hudson said.
“We’re adding over 20 million new flight rewards with the launch of a new type of reward seat called Classic Plus. It’s one of the biggest expansions we’ve made to the Frequent Flyer program in its 35-year history.
“The growth and success of Qantas Loyalty is driven by engaged members who earn and redeem points across the frequent flyer program, including with our partners, and that’s why we’re investing in making more seats available to book with points.”
Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance added that:
“The widespread availability of Classic Plus means that frequent flyers have more options to fly where they want, when they want and more often, using their points.
“The new type of reward seat will usually require more points than the highly sought after existing Classic seats, and will be available to all destinations on the Qantas international and domestic network, across First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.”
How many points do I need for a trip?
Here’s a breakdown of the Qantas Points required for a standard (example only) fare:
The below is taken via the Qantas statement on Frequent Flyer changes.
Example Economy fares:
|Route
|Classic
|Classic Plus (new)
|Off-peak period
|Peak period
|One-way
|Return
|Outbound*
|Return
|Outbound*
|Return
|Sydney-Tokyo
|31,500+ $156
|63,000+ $291
|47,600+ $156
|109,100+ $291
|83,300+ $156
|147,100+ $291
|Brisbane- Singapore
|25,200+ $138
|50,400+ $291
|31,600+ $138
|63,200+ $291
|31,600+ $138
|68,200+ $291
|Sydney-London
|55,200+ $251
|110,400+ $714
|65,800+ $251
|130,600+ $714
|65,900+ $251
|191,800+ $714
|Sydney – Nadi (Fiji)
|18,000+ $115
|36,000+ $279
|17,500+ $115
|34,800+ $279
|60,700+ $115
|117,100+ $279
Off peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 10 – 28 February 2025.
Peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 27 September – 13 October 2024 (school holidays).
*Outbound leg of a return fare
Example Business fares:
|Route
|Classic
|Classic Plus (new)
|Off-peak period
|Peak period
|One-way
|Return
|Outbound*
|Return
|Outbound*
|Return
|Sydney-Tokyo
|82,000+ $206
|164,000+ $391
|172,900+ $311
|334,200+ $601
|172,900+ $311
|334,200+ $601
|Brisbane- Singapore
|68,400+ $233
|136,800+ $481
|117,800+ $303
|235,400+ $621
|117,800+ $303
|264,900+ $621
|Sydney-London
|144,600+ $461
|289,200+ $1346
|276,900+ $636
|553,800+ $1696
|276,900+ $636
|638,900+ $1696
Off peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 10 – 28 February 2025.
Peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 27 September – 13 October 2024 (school holidays).
*Outbound leg of a return fare
Example Sale fares:
|Route
|Classic
|Classic Plus (new)
|One-way
|Return
|Outbound*
|Return
|Sydney – Nadi (Fiji)
|Economy
|18,000+ $115
|36,000+ $279
|17,500+ $115
|34,800+ $279
|Melbourne – Auckland
|Economy
|18,000+ $169
|36,000+ $254
|15,100+ $169
|30,200+ $254
|Melbourne – Auckland
|Business
|41,500+ $169
|83,000+ $254
|31,800+ $169
|63,400+ $254
|Sydney – Los Angeles
|Economy
|41,900+ $222
|83,800+ $372
|45,800+ $222
|91,600+ $372
|Sydney – Los Angeles
|Premium Economy
|81,300+ $302
|162,600+ $539
|110,300+ $302
|225,800+ $539
Sale fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel dates between 1 July 2024 – 6 December 2024 (Economy and Business fares between Melbourne – Auckland), 17 July 2024 – 6 December 2024 (Economy fares between Sydney – Nadi), 1 July 2024 – 30 September 2024 (Economy fares between Sydney – Los Angeles) and 8 January 2025 – 26 March 2025 (Premium Economy fares between Sydney – Los Angeles).
*Outbound leg of a return fare
How to take advantage of Qantas Frequent Flyer changes
If you’re keen to get travelling, Classic Plus reward seats can be booked by Qantas Frequent Flyer members from today, for international flights departing Australia from July 1, 2024. The rewards will be extended to other Qantas services by the end of 2024.
