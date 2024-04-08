‘20 Million New Flight Rewards’: Here’s What’s Changed With Qantas Frequent Flyer Program

Travel fans, look alive because Qantas has announced a suite of Frequent Flyer changes that are turning heads right now. Here’s everything we know about the Qantas Frequent Flyer overhaul and what it means for your account.

Qantas Frequent Flyer changes:

The biggest headline out of the QANTAS Frequent Flyer changes is that 20 million more reward seats will be available to FF members because of the introduction of Classic Plus Flight Rewards into the program. Per a statement from Qantas, the overhaul is the largest one in the Frequent Flyer rewards program’s history and is especially beneficial when it comes to travelling into places like London, Tokyo, New York and Singapore.

Classic Plus rewards seats will require more points than your standard Classic rewards seats, but Qantas has shared that the new tier will offer some better value rewards with more availability for travellers.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson shared the below statement on the Frequent Flyer changes:

“The Qantas Frequent Flyer program is an integral part of Qantas and has always been about recognising our customers for their loyalty. We’ve spent a lot of time listening to members about how we can better reward them,” Ms Hudson said.

“We’re adding over 20 million new flight rewards with the launch of a new type of reward seat called Classic Plus. It’s one of the biggest expansions we’ve made to the Frequent Flyer program in its 35-year history.

“The growth and success of Qantas Loyalty is driven by engaged members who earn and redeem points across the frequent flyer program, including with our partners, and that’s why we’re investing in making more seats available to book with points.”

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance added that:

“The widespread availability of Classic Plus means that frequent flyers have more options to fly where they want, when they want and more often, using their points.

“The new type of reward seat will usually require more points than the highly sought after existing Classic seats, and will be available to all destinations on the Qantas international and domestic network, across First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.”

How many points do I need for a trip?

Here’s a breakdown of the Qantas Points required for a standard (example only) fare:

The below is taken via the Qantas statement on Frequent Flyer changes.

Example Economy fares:

Route Classic Classic Plus (new) Off-peak period Peak period One-way Return Outbound* Return Outbound* Return Sydney-Tokyo 31,500+ $156 63,000+ $291 47,600+ $156 109,100+ $291 83,300+ $156 147,100+ $291 Brisbane- Singapore 25,200+ $138 50,400+ $291 31,600+ $138 63,200+ $291 31,600+ $138 68,200+ $291 Sydney-London 55,200+ $251 110,400+ $714 65,800+ $251 130,600+ $714 65,900+ $251 191,800+ $714 Sydney – Nadi (Fiji) 18,000+ $115 36,000+ $279 17,500+ $115 34,800+ $279 60,700+ $115 117,100+ $279 Qantas Frequent Flyer Changes

Off peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 10 – 28 February 2025.

Peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 27 September – 13 October 2024 (school holidays).

*Outbound leg of a return fare

Example Business fares:

Route Classic Classic Plus (new) Off-peak period Peak period One-way Return Outbound* Return Outbound* Return Sydney-Tokyo 82,000+ $206 164,000+ $391 172,900+ $311 334,200+ $601 172,900+ $311 334,200+ $601 Brisbane- Singapore 68,400+ $233 136,800+ $481 117,800+ $303 235,400+ $621 117,800+ $303 264,900+ $621 Sydney-London 144,600+ $461 289,200+ $1346 276,900+ $636 553,800+ $1696 276,900+ $636 638,900+ $1696 Qantas Frequent Flyer Changes

Off peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 10 – 28 February 2025.

Peak period: Example fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel between 27 September – 13 October 2024 (school holidays).

*Outbound leg of a return fare

Example Sale fares:

Route Classic Classic Plus (new) One-way Return Outbound* Return Sydney – Nadi (Fiji) Economy 18,000+ $115 36,000+ $279 17,500+ $115 34,800+ $279 Melbourne – Auckland Economy 18,000+ $169 36,000+ $254 15,100+ $169 30,200+ $254 Melbourne – Auckland Business 41,500+ $169 83,000+ $254 31,800+ $169 63,400+ $254 Sydney – Los Angeles Economy 41,900+ $222 83,800+ $372 45,800+ $222 91,600+ $372 Sydney – Los Angeles Premium Economy 81,300+ $302 162,600+ $539 110,300+ $302 225,800+ $539 Qantas Frequent Flyer Changes

Sale fares available for booking as at 5 April 2024 for travel dates between 1 July 2024 – 6 December 2024 (Economy and Business fares between Melbourne – Auckland), 17 July 2024 – 6 December 2024 (Economy fares between Sydney – Nadi), 1 July 2024 – 30 September 2024 (Economy fares between Sydney – Los Angeles) and 8 January 2025 – 26 March 2025 (Premium Economy fares between Sydney – Los Angeles).

*Outbound leg of a return fare

How to take advantage of Qantas Frequent Flyer changes

If you’re keen to get travelling, Classic Plus reward seats can be booked by Qantas Frequent Flyer members from today, for international flights departing Australia from July 1, 2024. The rewards will be extended to other Qantas services by the end of 2024.