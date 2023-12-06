How to Get Extra Frequent Flyer Points With the New Qantas and Ticketek Partnership

Qantas has announced a new partnership that will allow members of its loyalty Frequent Flyer program to earn and use points on live events and experiences via Ticketek. For anyone who partakes in flying or concerts (or flying for concerts), this new deal is particularly exciting. Here’s what we know about how it will work.

Qantas x Ticketek – How does the partnership work?

Specific details of how exactly the exchange of Qantas points and Ticketek purchases work are still thin on the ground, but here’s what we know per Qantas’ media release.

Starting March 2024, Qantas frequent flyers will be able to put their points towards purchasing select Ticketek events and experiences. This also works in reverse with select Ticketek products giving Qantas members the opportunity to earn frequent flyer points on them.

Members will receive exclusive access to pre-sales and special offers with Ticketek. Entertainment packages are also something the new partnership brings, allowing travellers deals on combos of event tickets and flights/hotels – ideal for anyone who plans to travel to see their favourite artist.

In fact, Qantas’ research showed that almost half of its frequent flyers find coordinating flights and accommodation in other cities a barrier to attending events they want to see – so this comes at a particularly relevant time.



“We know that live events are a big driver of travel so we’ve worked with Ticketek to curate packages for our members that bundle tickets, flights and accommodation for an all-inclusive and seamless experience.” Qantas Loyalty CEO, Olivia Wirth, said of the new partnership.

Details on exactly which events will net members Qantas points are still under wraps, but three exclusive experiences have been confirmed, including:

Jerry Seinfeld Live – Third Sydney Show at Qudos Bank Arena – Sunday, June 16, 2024

Australia vs West Indies Cricket Test Series, The Gabba, Brisbane – January 25-29, 2024

Lightscape Melbourne, Royal Botanical Gardens, June 14 – August 4, 2024

You can find the prices for the above events and keep an eye out for more experiences on Qantas Entertainment Experiences page.

Judging by the deals offered on these three experiences, it appears purchasing an event via the Ticketek partnership will net you 3 Qantas points for every $1 spent. You also have the choice to, like with flights, split the payment across a combination of points and dollars, with a minimum spend of 4,000 points.

Keep an eye on this space in the coming months for more events you can earn some extra flight miles with.

Lead Image Credit: Qantas/Ticketek