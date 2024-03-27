ANZAC Day 2024: Everything You Need to Know, From Dawn Services to What’s Open

ANZAC Day for 2024 is set for Thursday, April 25. This means the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand will be recognised as a public holiday across Australia this year. (That is not always the case.) With that considered, you should expect some changes to trading hours and public events on this national date. We thought we’d help out by listing out what events will be running, and what you should expect to be open on ANZAC Day in 2024.

Where can I find an ANZAC Day Dawn Service?

ANZAC Day services in the ACT

In 2024, the ACT has the below scheduled for the ANZAC Day public holiday.

Below is via the ACT RSL website.

Dawn Service at 5:30 am

RSL ACT Branch Veterans’ March at 9:30 am

Last Post Ceremony at 4:30 pm

Find more details here.

ANZAC Day services in NSW

Sydney’s official ANZAC Day Dawn Service is set to run as per usual this year. The Dawn Service will be held at the Cenotaph in Martin Place Sydney on April 25 from 4:20 am.

See the full list of events below:

4:20 am: Dawn Service, The Cenotaph, Martin Place, Sydney

9:00 am: Sydney CBD March, along Elizabeth Street

12:30 pm: Commemoration Service, Anzac Memorial, Hyde Park

5:00 pm: Sunset Service, The Cenotaph, Martin Place

Find more details here.

Victorian services

Per the RSL Victoria website, Melbourne locals can expect the following events to run for ANZAC Day 2024.

5:30 am: The Dawn Service

9:00 am Commemoration March of Veterans

Ahead of ANZAC Day, there will also be an ANZAC Day Church Service on Sunday, April 21, at 4:00 p.m.

Find more details here.

Queensland services

Queensland will again be hosting ANZAC Day services in Brisbane for 2024. Details for these are as follows:

4:28 am: ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Brisbane City

9:45 am: ANZAC Day march, Queens Park Brisbane

Find more details here.

ANZAC Day Services Adelaide

ANZAC Day commemorative services will be held at the SA National War Memorial in 2024. Details for the events are listed below:

6:00 am: 2024 Adelaide Dawn Service at the SA National War Memorial

9:30 am: The 2024 Adelaide Anzac Day March from the North Terrace/Gawler Place intersection

Find more details here.

ANZAC Day services Northern Territory

Moving across to the Northern Territory, Darwin has the following events planned for ANZAC Day 2024.

6:00 am: Dawn Service commences at The Cenotaph, The Esplanade

9:00 am: ANZAC Day parade from Esplanade

Find more details here.

Tasmanian services 2024

For ANZAC Day 2024, Hobart’s Dawn Service will be held at the Hobart Cenotaph in Queens Domain.

Find more details here.

ANZAC Day services Western Australia

Perth has shared its line-up for ANZAC Day 2024, with a list of events open to the public.

5:30 am: Dawn Service, State War Memorial, Kings Park, Perth WA

7:00 am: Gunfire Breakfast, Government House Gardens, Perth

9:00 am: ANZAC Day March in the City of Perth

Find more details here.

What’s open on the ANZAC Day public holiday?

Supermarkets on ANZAC Day: Whats open?

Supermarkets across Australia will see different trading hours over the Anzac Day period, with hours varying according to state and location. Generally, supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths are closed until 1:00 pm on Anzac Day.

All in all, your best bet is to check with your local supermarket to make sure; some stores may be closed for the entire day.

Australia Post ANZAC Day hours

Australia Post is generally closed on public holidays, including Anzac Day.

Banking

Much like Australia Post, banks around Australia tend to close shop for the full day. Here are CommBank’s public holiday trading hours as an example.

Westfield shopping centres

In 2023, all Westfield shopping centres in WA, QLD and SA were closed for ANZAC Day. In the ACT, NSW and VIC, some stores opened for trading after 1:00 pm. We can expect much the same for this year’s public holiday, but will keep you posted on any changes.

General ANZAC Day trading hours: What’s open?

The general rule when it comes to Anzac Day is that trading hours are not permitted to begin before 1:00 pm. There are some exceptions, and certain states may approach this a little differently, but if you’re unsure, keep that time in mind as a guide.

These restrictions usually do not impact restaurants, cafes, chemists, and petrol stations – again, the rules vary slightly depending on where you’re based – but it’s always a good idea to check before making plans.

