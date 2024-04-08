RIP to These 2024 Cancelled TV Shows

With so much great content on our screens, it’s no secret that not all TV shows can survive. Networks and streamers will often cancel our favourite TV shows, even if it may seem like they’re cutting through the noise. In 2023, we saw dozens of TV series cancelled, and even more enter their final season runs. Will 2024 have the same number of TV show cancellations? Let’s take a look at the list so far.

Which TV shows have been cancelled in 2024?

Image: Binge. cancelled tv shows

We’re only a third of the way into the year but some TV series won’t last to see another one.

Here’s the full list of 2024 cancelled TV shows so far:

Julia

American Born Chinese

Our Flag Means Death

The Brothers Sun

The Flight Attendant

Rap Sh!t

Schmigadoon

Sort of

Station 19

Yellowstone

Young Sheldon

Bupkis

Minx

Some series are also getting one more season, but it has been confirmed that these will be the show’s last. Here are the shows that are being cancelled after their next season:

Andor (ending after season 2)

Big Mouth (ending after season 8)

Blue Bloods (ending after season 14)

Cobra Kai (ending after season 6)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (ending after season 12)

Elite (ending after season 8)

Evil (ending after season 4)

The Good Doctor (ending after season 7)

Good Omens (ending after season 3)

Grown-ish (ending after season 6)

Good Trouble (ending after season 5)

The Handmaid’s Tale (ending after season 6)

Hightown (ending after season 3)

La Brea (ending after season 3)

Magnum P.I. (ending after season 5)

MO (ending after season 2)

Outlander (ending after season 8)

SEAL Team (ending after season 7)

Superman & Lois (ending after season 4)

Star Trek Discovery (ending after season 5)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (TV show cancelled after season 3)

Stranger Things (ending after season 5)

Sweet Tooth (ending after season 3)

The Umbrella Academy (ending after season 4)

Upload (ending after season 4)

Vikings Valhalla (ending after season 3)

What We Do in the Shadows (ending after season 6)

You (ending after season 5)

If your favourite show isn’t on this list, rest assured it’s probably coming back for another round, or its fate hasn’t been decided yet. Our condolences if one of your shows is on this list. The only reassurance we can offer is that 2024 is another year of great things to watch!

Lead Image Credit: Binge/Netflix/Stan