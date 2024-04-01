3 Products From Bunnings That’ll Make Gardening Less of a Chore

Gardening can be one of those chores that people drag out until the yard looks a mess, and I’m not just talking about plants that haven’t been watered in weeks. I’m talking about overgrown lawns, weeds sprouting everywhere, and hedges that desperately need a trim. While it’s not the most fun of chores, these clever products from Bunnings (everyone’s favourite store) can make gardening a whole lot easier.

Bunnings products that’ll make gardening easier

Lime Trimmer ($119):

Credit: Bunnings website

For the overgrown plants and bits of grass you can’t get with your lawn mower, the Ryobi One+ 18V 25/30cm Cordless Line Trimmer from Bunnings, is the perfect tool for tidying up the garden.

It’s lightweight and easy to use for any tricky gardening tasks, including trimming around garden furniture and getting under hedges. The telescopic pole and adjustable front handle also mean you don’t need to bend down or reach to get any of those pesky weeds. A win-win in our book.

Check it out here.

Pruner Shears ($105):

Credit: Bunnings website

Ever tried cutting through a branch with your shears to no avail? The Ozito PXC 18V Cordless Pruner Shears from Bunnings make cutting branches, stems, and twigs feel like a walk in the park. The motorised tool helps take away that strain you’d normally feel using manual pruners, and the clean cut from the blade helps keep plants and trees healthy until they grow again.

While the machine can be a bit slow and cutting multiple at once could be time consuming, this tool is great for getting through the tough stems without lifting a finger.

Check them out here. Batteries sold separately here.

Weed Puller ($69.93):

Credit: Bunnings website

Pulling weeds is probably the worst part of gardening. If you’ve left them for too long you need to bring in the chemicals and a whole lot of energy to really get them out of the ground.

But the Fiskars 4 Prongs Xact Weed Puller from Bunnings removes the need for any of that extra effort. To get stubborn weeds out, all you need to do is position the prongs on the weed, push down, and pull it back out, all while standing upright. Who knew it could be this simple?

Pick it up now.

Want more gardening tips and tricks? Check them out here.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Bunnings