Bunnings Tells Us If Those Bluey Garden Gnomes Will Ever Be Restocked

If you’ve been across the internet of late, you’ll know that a recent collab with Bunnings and popular animated show Bluey entered into our lives and absolutely exploded in popularity (we first wrote about it here). Unsurprising, really. These two Aussie icons are a match made in heaven if you ask us. Anyway, the most popular part of the promotion seemingly became the Bunnings x Bluey Tony and Hecuba garden gnomes.

These adorable little guys flew off store shelves, very quickly selling out.

Bunnings x Bluey: What’s the story?

Credit: Hammerbarn Bunnings website

To begin with, the Bluey-themed Bunnings garden gnomes were being sold at $19, but once these babies sold out, they began popping up on third-party platforms, with folks attempting to sell them for as much as $900, as our pals at Pedestrian.TV recently reported.

This seems to have only worsened over time, as we took a quick peek online and saw listings by scalpers listing the items for as much as $5,000. What in the holy hell?! For cute little garden gnomes!

Image credit: eBay

Will Bunnings get more Bluey garden gnomes?

Now, considering all that chaos surrounding the Bluey-themed garden gnomes – and the prices that have followed – we decided to reach out to the team at Bunnings Australia to ask if there was a chance the Tony and Hecuba gnomes might be restocked anytime soon.

To our delight, they confirmed that, yes, they will be. A representative shared with Lifehacker Australia that:

“Bunnings will be bringing out more gnomes later in the year.”

We don’t have any further detail than that for now, but watch this space, (and your local Bunnings store) for more details. But if you’re considering spending a huge chunk of cash on these garden gnomes, perhaps have a think about trying to shop them during the next in-store drop.

And in the interim, you can check out the remaining Bluey merch that you can still shop in store here and here.

Lead Image Credit: Hammerbarn Bunnings website