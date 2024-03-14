When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Australia in 2024?

Many of us have been enjoying an extra hour of daylight in recent months, but as the summer months fade, it also signals the end of Daylight Saving Time, which means it’s time for the clocks to change in Australia.

Let’s take a look at when Daylight Saving Time ends in Australia this year.

When does daylight saving end in 2024?

While the end of daylight saving time means we also lose that precious hour of extra daylight, it does mean we get back the extra hour of sleep that was taken from us last year, and we’ll be back in the same time zone as those states that don’t adopt the practice.

States including NSW, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT have been in a different time zone due to daylight saving time since October last year.

Does the clock go forward or back?

Daylight saving time will come to an end, as it does every year, on the first Sunday in April, which in 2024, is on April 7. On this day at 3:00 am, all clocks will turn back an hour, meaning those in daylight saving-observing states will get an extra hour of sleep that night.

This time change will take place about a week after the Easter break, which is on March 29 – April 1 this year, so consider that a good reminder.

After this period ends, you can expect there to be less light in the evening, particularly as we move into the winter months.

Because the end of DST comes with an added hour of sleep (rather than losing one), it shouldn’t have too many detrimental effects on your body clock. However, the Sleep Foundation does warn it may take about a week to properly adjust to the new time zone.

When will daylight saving time start again in 2024?

Following the end of DST in April, we’ll have about six months of sharing three time zones in Australia before Daylight Saving starts again on the first Sunday in October. In 2024 this falls on October 6 and will require all clocks to be pushed forward by an hour in DST-observing states.

Mark those dates in your calendars, folks, and look forward to that extra hour of sleep being in the bank shortly!

