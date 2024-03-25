5 ‘Quiet On Set’ Responses From Dan Schneider, Josh Peck & More

Investigation Discovery’s four-part documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has set the internet alight with its shocking revelations. The docuseries investigates the allegations of toxic behaviour behind the scenes on many of Nickelodeon’s hit 1990s-2000s TV series. In reaction to the allegations that have come to light from Quiet on Set, many of those who were involved or close to the situation have responded. Here’s what they have said.

Hollywood reacts to Quiet on Set documentary

Dan Schneider

Many of the allegations exposed in Quiet on Set are tied to Dan Schneider’s time at Nickelodeon. Schneider helped to create some of the Kids channel’s top shows including The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, Zoey 101, Victorious and more.

In the documentary, the producer was singled out in Quiet on Set for allegedly tormenting his cast and crews while on-set and allowing a toxic work environment.

A spokesperson for Schneider released a statement which was published by The Hollywood Reporter which reads:

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny.”

Following this Schneider sat down for a conversation with iCarly’s BooG!e on YouTube to discuss his reaction to Quiet on Set, in which he was more apologetic:

“Watching over the past few nights was very difficult. Me facing my past behaviours, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret,” he said.

In the video Schneider addresses many of the allegations brought up in the documentary, including claims that he asked people for massages while on set, which he admitted in the YouTube video “was wrong”, and accusations that his shows included jokes inappropriate for children, which Schneider claimed was never brought up to him by the network and, if they had, he would’ve agreed to cut them out.

Alexa Nikolas

Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas came forward as one of the speakers in Quiet on Set but had some words to say about Dan Schneider’s recent YouTube apology.

In her YouTube response to Schneider, she said:

“You don’t feel anything, Dan. You’re like every frickin’ privileged white male I’ve honestly ever met on set. You don’t even know what accountability is. You have no idea what it is. You’re searching for it maybe, but you haven’t landed on it. That’s for sure. This is not the way. I don’t wanna have to watch this. I would have so rather gotten a letter from you, for example, apologizing, genuinely, than having to witness the whole world watching whatever the hell this is.”

Josh Peck

Drake Bell revealed in Quiet on Set that he was the young actor who testified that Brian Peck, his previous dialogue coach, allegedly sexually assaulted him while he was a teenager. Bell was starring on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh at the time and his co-star, Josh Peck (no relation to the accused), has spoken out about the docuseries in recent days.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote:

“I finished the ‘Quiet On Set’ documentary and took a few days to process it. I reached out to Drake privately but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world. Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry.”

Drake Bell

Having aired his past experiences publicly for the first time in Quiet on Set, Drake Bell is undoubtedly going through a difficult time right now. Many fans had been calling for Bell’s co-star in Drake & Josh, Josh Peck, to be more publicly supportive of him, which Bell quickly shut down, saying that Peck had indeed reached out to him.

“Processing this and going through this is a really emotional time, and a lot of it’s very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.” he said. “I just want you guys to know that [Josh Peck] has reached out to me, and it’s been very sensitive. He has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this, and has been really, really great.”

Giovonnie Samuels

All That star Giovonnie Samuels was one of a handful of actors to share their stories in Quiet on Set. Following the release of the documentary, she thanked viewers for their support by writing on Instagram:

“Thank you to everyone that watched [Quiet On Set]. I really appreciate your support. This has been a difficult year-long process of making this documentary and speaking up.”

You can read more on how to tune in to Quiet on Set in Australia here.

Lead Image Credit: Investigative Discovery / Nickelodeon

If you or someone you love is struggling, support is always available. There are people just on the other side of the phone waiting to speak to you — just call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636.