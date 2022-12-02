IKEA Launches Gift Registry Service, and How Did This Not Exist Already?

IKEA has announced a new, rather useful service that is set to make gift-giving a whole lot easier going forward. The furniture company has shared it’s introducing a new gift registry service, meaning that folks can line up a selection of items they would actually like to receive for major events.

On hearing this news, the first thing we thought was, “how was this not already a thing?” But apparently, it wasn’t, so IKEA has introduced the option which can be used for everything from weddings and housewarmings to birthdays, or even Christmas if you want to be extra.

How does the IKEA gift registry work?

The new feature is a digital one, so setting up an IKEA gift registry should be fairly straightforward.

Here’s a guide to using the service via IKEA:

Customers sign in to their IKEA Family account to create their Gift Registry on the IKEA website and add desired products. They then share the list with one click to family an friends to browse, choose and complete their purchase online or at an IKEA store near them. The IKEA Gift Registry updates in real time, so gift givers can see what has already been purchased and avoid any double ups.

Read more about it here.

What products are included?

You’ll be able to filter through IKEA items either via room (kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, etc.) or specific product type (decorations, lighting, furniture, etc.). So, finding what you need and like should be fairly simple, and it appears as though the full catalogue is up for grabs.

What else is new at IKEA?

In addition to the news of IKEA launching a gift registry, it has announced a new digital app checkout service, IKEA App Checkout.

How does IKEA App Checkout work, you ask? In essence, you’ll walk through your local IKEA store, and using the IKEA app, you can scan items directly on your phone as you fill your trolley. A statement on the new service explains:

They [customers] then scan the QR code and pay at the dedicated Mobile checkouts on the way out. There’s no need to unpack and repack trolleys or bags or wait in a queue.

It’s designed to streamline the shopping experience a little. Read more about it here.