Emma Sleep’s Big Easter Sale is Here And You Can Score up to 50% Off

Wake up, sleepyheads because Emma Sleep’s delicious Easter sale is here and it’s better than chocolate (if you ask us). You can currently get up to 50 per cent off a range of products, including bed bases, mattresses, pillows, bed linen and more for a limited time.
Here’s where you can expect to save during Emma Sleep’s Easter sale.
TL;DR
Mattresses — up to 50 per cent off
- Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $695 (usually, $1,159)
- Emma Zero Gravity Mattress from $1,361 (usually, $2,269)
- Emma Comfort Mattress from $539 (usually $719)
Bed frames and sofa beds — up to 20 per cent off
- Emma Signature Bed, from $608 (usually $760)
- Emma Rosewood Bed, from $775 (usually $969)
- Emma Sofa Bed, from $1,480 (usually $1,850)
Accessories and bedding — up to 50 per cent off
- The Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow, from $139.50 (usually $279)
- Emma Diamond Pillow, from $149.00 (usually $298)
- Emma Diamond Topper, from $299 (usually $598)
- Emma Flip Topper, from $134.50 (usually $269)
- Emma Mattress Protector, from $126.75 (usually $169)
- Emma Bamboo Bed Linens, from $134.25 (usually $179)
Here are our top picks from the Emma Sleep Easter Sale
Emma Mattress Protector, from $126.75 (usually, $169)
The secret to a long-lasting and clean mattress is a good-quality mattress protector. Emma Sleep’s protector is waterproof and spill-proof and works with any brand of mattress.
Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, starting at $695.40 (usually $1,159)
The Emma Sleep Diamond Hybrid Mattress features a layer of Diamond Degree graphite foam, which draws heat away from your body to help regulate your temperature while you sleep. It also comes with a removable and washable cover that works with the Diamond Degree layer to keep you cool and comfy all night.
Emma Bamboo Bed Linens, from $134.25 (usually, $179)
Emma Sleep recently launched its Bamboo Bedding Set which comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillowcase. Made with 100 per cent bamboo, these sheets are super smooth and cool to the touch — no more itchy bed sheets. Bamboo is also known for its breathability, so no more sweaty nights either. Thanks, Emma Sleep.
Emma Diamond Topper, from $299 (usually, $598)
If you already have a mattress from Emma Sleep, this Diamond mattress topper should be the next purchase on your list. Adding an extra layer of comfort, the Emma Diamond Topper has three different layers for extra comfort and to keep you cool throughout the night, meaning you’ll fall asleep faster and stay asleep.
Emma Comfort Mattress, starting at just $539.25 (usually, $719)
The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. That means you won’t feel a thing if your partner is a restless sleeper. It’s also Emma Sleep’s most sustainable mattress, made with 54 per cent less carbon emissions.
Emma Signature Bed, from $608 (usually $780)
This minimal, upholstered bed frame features a chic bedhead so you can feel fancy every night of the week. The dark grey fabric will fit in with any colour scheme, so don’t worry if it doesn’t entirely match your interior design aesthetic at first glance.
Emma Sofa Bed, now $1,959.20 (usually $2,449)
If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but has minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and, as of right now, even more affordable. Win-win.
Emma Diamond Pillow, now $149 (usually, $298)
The Emma Diamond Pillow features Diamond Degree technology, which helps keep you cool all night long. It also has adjustable foam layers, so you can customise the pillow for the perfect height.
You can shop Emma Sleep’s full Easter sale here.
Image credit: Emma Sleep
