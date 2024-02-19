A Guide to All the Workout Classes on the Peloton App

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, I was recently lucky enough to try out the Peloton Tread and companion app for a couple of months and during my time, I became unashamedly obsessed with it. Sure, I know what you’re thinking, it’s just a treadmill, my gym has one of those. But that’s where you’re wrong, it’s so much more than just a treadmill.

There’s a whole bunch of running classes — walking, running, endurance, HIIT, beginner, hill sprints, speed etc. — that go for anywhere between five and 90 minutes. However, unlike other treadmills, the Peloton Tread offers so many more classes, including strength classes, cycling, rowing, yoga, meditation, stretching, boxing, Pilates, and more are available through your Peloton All Access Membership, which you can also use with the Tread or on your phone or laptop if you’re on the go.

Each class comes with a different difficulty level — beginner, intermediate, advanced — and a Peloton instructor from around the world to walk you through it. Now, there are literally hundreds of classes to explore, so I’m going to give you a little rundown of each workout style and what you can expect.

What workout classes come with the Peloton Tread and the Peloton App?

Strength Classes

There are loads of strength classes to choose from including full-body workouts, core, upper body, lower body, leg and glutes, chest and back, Pilates, arms and shoulders, post-natal, body-weight, and hip-hop barre. Each class ranges from five to 60 minutes and can be stacked to create a workout that suits your needs.

Yoga Classes

The yoga classes on the Peloton Tread were up there with some one my favourite classes to do. It offers a range of different flows for different skill levels including chair yoga, power yoga, grounding yoga, focused flow, conditioning yoga, slow morning yoga, and yoga that targets different areas of the body, e.g. Focused Flow: Chest Openers (perfect for those of us hunched over a computer all day).

Meditation Classes

If you’re looking for a damn good way to start your morning, this is it. There are so many beautiful meditations to choose from — morning meditations, kindness meditations, gratitude meditations, sleep meditations, happiness meditations, body scan meditations and more.

Stretching Classes

Stretching is so simple and effective and yet we always struggle to make the time to do it. I suspect it’s partially because we don’t know what stretches we should be doing, and partially because we’re all so time-poor. So I like the fact that the Peloton meditations cater to both those challenges. You can choose a stretch session between five and 30 minutes, and you can tailor it to your stretching needs e.g. lower body, upper body, full body, post-run, post-ride etc. Plus, there is even foam rolling sessions, which I can confirm are really, really good.

Boxing Classes

Now, when it comes to boxing, you’re probably assuming you need a boxing bag and gloves, but that’s where you’re wrong. Peloton has a whole bunch of shadowboxing classes that are just as much of a workout as stepping into the ring. There are footwork sessions, full-body sessions, Boxing Bootcamp sessions, and upper and lower body sessions.

Pilates Classes

Yes, there’s a little something for all my Pilates girlies. Peloton offers a range of different Pilates mat work workouts, from original repertoire to some more modern, fun stuff that features equipment like the magic circle and yoga blocks.

Cycling Classes

While the best cycling experience you can have with Peloton probably comes from riding the brand’s actual bike, you can still use the app to do cycling classes on a regular gym bike. There’s a range of cycling classes like HIIT and hills, low-impact rides, Tabata rides, intervals and arms, recovery rides, endurance rides, and musically themed rides, e.g., Classic Rock Ride, ’80s Pop Ride, and more.

Rowing Classes

Now, if you love rowing, there’s a little something on the Peloton app for you too. Whether you’ve got five or 60 minutes, you can choose from a range of different themed classes like HIIT, Tabata, beginner, endurance, form and drills, intervals and more.

Ooft, that’s a lot of choice.

Overall, the Peloton app (that you use with both the Bike and the Tread) is super versatile. It’s an easy way to mix up your workouts if you’re someone who gets bored easily. It’s also really nice that it encompasses meditation and stretching, to remind us all the slow down a little.

If you want to try the Peloton app before fully committing, you can do a 30-day free trial. After the trial period, it’ll be $16.99/month for App One or $35 a month for App+, unless cancelled. You can also cancel any time before the free trial ends.

Image Credit: Stock / Bree Grant / Peloton