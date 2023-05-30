Peloton’s New Free App Subscription Looks Pretty Decent, Actually

If you’ve been keeping across the latest news in fitness space of late, you may have heard that Peloton is attempting to reintroduce itself as a service for anyone, anywhere. While, for the most part, that is practically impossible because no regular person is going to drop between $2,445 and $3,905 (plus fees) on an indoor bike when others are far more affordable, there is one change that is sure to be pretty attractive to almost anyone.

As a part of this new phase of Peloton, the fitness brand has announced it is now offering a tier of its app, which I have said in the past is my favourite Peloton feature, for free. Yes, entirely gratis.

How to access to Peloton Australia app for free

Peloton has announced that it will now offer five distinct Membership tiers, including three newly launched App Membership Tiers, as well as the existing All Access Membership (for hardware owners) and Guide Membership (for Guide owners).

Here are the three new available tiers:

Descriptions are via Peloton Australia.

Peloton App Free: Designed to supplement a user’s current workout routine or as a taste-test of all Peloton has to offer for a newbie. This tier currently provides more than 50 classes curated across 12 of Peloton’s modalities to enable the user to pair workouts to meet their individual interests, even as those goals change over time. It will also include a rotating set of featured classes that will be refreshed on an ongoing basis. (Free. Zippo. Zilch. Nothing.) Peloton App One: Designed for the Member who wants unlimited access to thousands of classes across 9 of Peloton’s 16 modalities, including Strength, Meditation, Outdoor Walking, Yoga, and more as well as all the classes included in the free tier. App One Members can also take up to three equipment-based cardio classes per month (Cycling/Tread/Row). New on-demand and live classes will be offered almost daily as well as access to Peloton’s Challenges, Programs, and Collections. ($16.99 per month, $169 per year) Peloton App+: Designed for the user who wants frictionless, unlimited access to Peloton’s vast library (not including Lanebreak or Scenic classes). This tier includes all of App One’s offerings and unlocks access to thousands of equipment-based cardio classes to take on any indoor bike, treadmill, or rower. This tier also offers exclusive access to classes, featuring the latest specialty content. ($35 per month, $350 per year)

Read about your options (especially the free tier) here.

If you’ve ever used the Peloton app before, you’ll know that the workouts are genuinely challenging and the instructors are incredibly motivating – in a range of styles, so every fitness preference should be accounted for. In fact, there’s a quiz to help you find the right instructor for you, which is pretty awesome.

Another fairly cool-sounding offering is the Peloton Gym service. This, as Peloton has described, includes “workouts [that] are written-out, demoed in a supporting video, and designed to be done at the user’s own pace”.

“With this new content feature, Peloton Instructors offer Members a series of floor-based routines, allowing them to time their workout and choose between different strength class types so they can personalise for their specific needs at any time.”

Essentially, it allows for folks who want to continue working out in a physical gym to blend Peloton into their routines. Peloton Gym workouts are available across all membership tiers.

If you want to extend your access to the Peloton app freebies, you can also try a 30-day free trial of the paid subscription tiers, too. Once that expires, you can just move on back to the free membership tier.

If you ask us, the free service seems like it’s worth a shot – if you want to move off YouTube fitness videos and would like a small batch of exercise guides to work with. Just remember when working with digital fitness programs that it’s important to take it slow. Check in with a fitness professional before diving into something you’ve never tried before to avoid injury, yeah?