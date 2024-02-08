The Microwave Toastie Maker Is the Kitchen Tool That You Didn’t Know You Needed

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Few things in life taste better than a toasted sandwich. But if your kitchen is tight for space, dragging out the sandwich press or toastie maker can be a bit of a hassle – especially if you’re hungry right now. This is why the microwave toastie maker is truly one of the best kitchen essentials that you didn’t know you needed. Now, making a delicious toasted sandwich couldn’t be quicker.

Here’s everything you need to know about microwave toastie makers and where you can buy one for yourself.

How does a microwave toastie maker work?

Image: Morphy Richards

A microwave toastie maker is comprised of two grill plates that are fully encased in a silicone covering, with external clips that help to seal it shut.

Once your sandwich is in the toastie maker, you stick it in the microwave for a couple of minutes and then when that cycle is done, take it out and flip it over and microwave it again. It couldn’t be more simple.

The microwave toastie maker mimics conventional cooking to toast up your sandwich. The top plate will be hotter than the bottom, which is why you’ll need to flip it and then run the microwave again to evenly toast your sandwich.

Cooking times will depend on the power of your microwave, along with how brown you want the sandwich to get, but cooking times range from about 1.5 minutes up to 3 minutes per side. Be sure to consult the instructions included with your toasted sandwich maker, as it will vary from brand to brand.

Are microwave-toasted sandwich makers safe?

Image: Morphy Richards

We don’t blame you if you raised an eyebrow at the idea of putting metal in the microwave. That’s one of those kitchen no-nos you learn early on, like don’t touch the hot stove or eat out of the garbage. But, we can assure you, the microwave-toasted sandwich maker is, indeed, microwave-safe.

As long as the metal plates are fully covered by the silicone covering, you don’t have to worry about the inside of your microwave turning into a fireworks show.

That said, when you pull the sandwich toaster out of the microwave, you’ll need to let it sit for a minute or two. It doesn’t hurt to use an oven mitt either, as the silicone covering will be hot and the metal plates will be even hotter. You can only use one a few times in a row – for example, Morphy Richards recommends no more than four times in a row, and only up to 10 minutes continuously

Every part of the microwave toaster is dishwasher safe, you just need to make sure the entire thing has been disassembled – like the image pictured above.

Where can you buy a microwave toastie maker?

Morphy Richards MICO Toastie

Eezee’s Muncheez Microwave Toastie Maker

Image: Morphy Richards