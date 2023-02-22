‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
This 4-In-1 Microwave Oven Will Save You From Endless Takeaways

Tiffany Forbes

Published 1 hour ago: February 22, 2023 at 2:52 pm -
Filed to:dinner recipes
easy recipesmicrowavepanasonic
Image: Panasonic
When you’ve had a long day at the office and you get home hankering for a meal, it can be easy to fall into the trap of ordering in. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that (I mean, it is the year of self care, after all), it can get real expensive pretty quick — especially when you factor in all the service fees and delivery costs associated with getting a steaming ramen brought straight to your front door.

I know the alternative (aka cooking) is the last thing you want us to suggest as the solution to your woes, but hear us out — if you have a set of easy weeknight recipes and Panasonic’s new 4-in-1 microwave convection oven in your arsenal, it’s almost (and I say this genuinely) as easy as the whole ordering in process as long as your grocery shopping is done in advance.

What is the Panasonic 4-in-1 convection oven?

This Panasonic steam combination microwave oven is a 4-in-1 kitchen whizz that’ll take a couple of easy ingredients and either steam, oven-heat, grill or microwave them into a meal. From crispy one-tray pizzas to an easy steamed fish and veggie dish, you can have a healthy, cheap, ready-made meal in 15 minutes, which beats delivery time in peak hour (and the cost by far).

The grill tray is also dishwasher safe, and the interior of the oven is easily cleaned with a quick wipe, so the post-meal tidy up will be as breezy as making the meal itself.

To give you some inspiration for eating at home during the week, here is Australian cook and Panasonic Ambassador, Marion Grasby’s easy steamed soy and ginger salmon recipe.

Soy and ginger steamed salmon

panasonic
Image: Panasonic

Ingredients

  • 1 lime, finely sliced into rounds
  • 4cm (1.5”) piece ginger, sliced, plus extra julienned for garnish
  • 4 x 200g (7 oz) salmon fillets
  • sesame oil, for drizzling
  • 1 long red chilli, finely sliced, for garnish
  • 2 spring onions (scallions), finely sliced, for garnish
  • 3 tbsp oyster sauce
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • ½ tsp sugar
  • 400g (14 oz) Chinese broccoli, trimmed and sliced lengthways if very thick
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced
  • ⅓ cup Chinese light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp lime juice

Method

1. Layer the lime slices on one half of the Panasonic Combination Steam Microwave grill tray and top with slices of ginger so that you have four piles. Place the salmon fillets onto each stack and lightly drizzle with sesame oil.

2. Place the tray into the microwave. Ensure the integrated water tank is full of water. Select the steam function and cook for 6 minutes.

3. In the meantime, mix the sauce ingredients for your salmon in a small bowl.

4. For the Asian greens, add the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil and sugar to a small bowl and stir to combine.

5. Remove the tray from the microwave. Spread the Chinese broccoli out on the empty side of the tray. Sprinkle over the garlic. Steam for a further 5 minutes or until the salmon is cooked and the greens are just tender.

6. Remove the tray from the microwave.

7. Transfer the salmon pieces to a shallow serving bowl or platter, then pour over the sauce. Scatter over the ginger, spring onion and chilli. Next, transfer the broccoli to a serving plate and spoon over the oyster sauce mixture. Serve immediately.

If you’re after more recipes to put your 15-minute meal skills (and your brand new Panasonic microwave convection oven) to the test, we’ve got you covered below.

Happy cooking!

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

