The worst places in your kitchen to put a microwave

Elizabeth Yuko
Elizabeth Yuko
Currently, microwave ovens can be found in more than 90 per cent of U.S. households, according to the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Though the appliances have exploded in popularity since the 1970s, there’s still some confusion over where to place them in your kitchen. Here are a few of the spots you should try to avoid.

The spacious, sprawling open-concept kitchens many people take for granted today didn’t become the norm until the 1970s. Prior to that, kitchens tended to be compact and designed for efficiency, rather than a dance party. This is all to say that not everyone has kitchens that are big enough to give them multiple options for microwave placement.

For everyone else, here are some of the worst places to put your microwave:

A corner without sufficient clearance

Did you know that most microwaves have hinges on the left? Keep that in mind when figuring out where to place yours, avoiding corners that prevent you from opening the door all the way, for example.

Close to the sink or dishwasher

First, there are the potential safety issues that come with placing an electrical appliance near a source of water. But you should also avoid that configuration because “water and moisture can be detrimental to the microwave’s electrical components and increase the risk of damage or malfunction,” Dave Roebel of Northeast Mechanical Services told Homes & Gardens.

Tight spaces or nooks

If you happen to have a small space that’s just big enough to fit your microwave, with little or no room left surrounding it, resist the temptation of putting the appliance there if you can.

For sufficient air circulation, countertop microwaves need at least 3 inches (7.6cm) of clearance on both sides and the top, and 1-inch (2.5cm) clearance in the rear. Plus, to prevent your microwave from tipping over, its front edge should sit at least 3″ back on the counter or shelf.

  1. abrandau Avatar
    abrandau

    Microwave ???
    ooh how 1970’s (as per your article) … these days, it’s all about air fryers.

    While some households have both in the kitchen – an air fryer can serve same purpose as a microwave.
    Please get with the times … we are now 2023, not 1970’s anymore.

    Air fryers are also (mostly) designed to sit on a bench … aside from where the mains power plugs in, they easily can handle a little splash of water on the side of it + are compact too.

    Don’t want to overhype air-fryers (infact I don’t even own one, but do intend to in future – hence my research on them) … but just saying that your article is outdated + not suited to what is in so many AU households these days.

    PS : I do like your mention about microwaves having a left-opening door … never noticed that until now (although some expensive models, you can change the door to open from either side).

