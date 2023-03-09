These Sandwich Press Recipes Are Flat Out Delicious

While I love a cheese toastie as much as the next person, limiting your sandwich press to paninis and sandwiches is wasting its potential.

Let your sandwich press become the Gordon Ramsay of kitchen appliances with these recipes that aren’t toasted sandwiches.

5 sandwich press recipes that aren’t toasted sandwiches

Cheesy Carrot and Pea Fritters

This fritter recipe from Sunbeam takes four minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Perfect for lunch or a snack.

What you’ll need:

1/2 cup of self-raising flour

1 cube vegetable stock, crumbled

1 carrot, grated

1/2 cup peas, defrosted

200g brie cheese, briefly chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 stalks of parsley, finely chopped

2 eggs

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the self-raising flour, vegetable stock cube, carrot, peas, brie, garlic and parsley. Toss the vegetables and cheese well with the flour until coated. Crack in the eggs and mix to a thick batter. Spoon the batter into 3 equal-sized fritters on the sandwich press and close and lock the lid. Cook until fritters are golden and cooked through, 8 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and soak up any excess oil on the grill with extra paper towels. Repeat with remaining fritter batter.

Vegan Seed Crackers

These sandwich press seed crackers, also a Sunbream recipe, are low in carbs and great for dipping.

What you’ll need:

1/4 cup of sunflower seeds

1/4 cup of pepitas

2 Tbsp of sesame seeds

1/4 cup of flax seeds

1/4 cup of chia seeds

1/2 tsp of finely chopped rosemary

1 tsp of garlic powder

1/4 tsp of salt

3/4 cup of water

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and mix well to combine. Pour over the water and mix again until thoroughly combined. Allow to stand for 10 minutes to thicken to a spoonable batter. While the mixture is soaking, cut two sheets of baking paper the same size of the sandwich press to layer the seed mixture between to prevent burning. Line the bottom of the sandwich press with the baking paper, then pour over the seed mixture. Use a knife to evenly spread the batter to an even thickness. Cover the top of the seed cracker mix with the second sheet of baking paper, then switch the sandwich maker on. Close the lid so that it is gently compressing the cracker mixture and lock in place. Cook for 16-18 minutes, or until crackers are completely dry and golden brown. Switch off sandwich press and allow to cool for 5 minutes, before removing the cracker in a single sheet. Break into shards, serve with your favourite dips and enjoy!

Cheese and Bacon Puff Pastry Bites

If you don’t have an oven, these cheese and bacon bites from So Delicious cook even faster in a sandwich press.

What you’ll need:

Oil of your choice

Diced bacon

Shredded cheese

Puff pastry

Chopped spring onion (optional)

Find the full recipe here.

French Toast

This recipe from Short and Sweet is super simple because you’re just going to swap out your fry pan for a sandwich press. This recipe serves two people.

What you’ll need:

4 slices of your bread of choice

2 eggs

40ml of milk

1 Tbsp of sugar

1 tsp of cinnamon ground

Fruit of your choice for topping

Find the full recipe here.

Plum Glazed Pork

This Sunbeam creation is by far the most surprising sandwich press recipe on the list — surprisingly delicious!

What you’ll need:

2 pork rashers (around 300g)

2 Tbsp of plum sauce

1 tsp of soy sauce

1 spring onion, finely sliced

Directions:

Preheat your sandwich press. Pat pork rashers dry with paper towel and place on the grill. Close and lock the lid. Cook until pork is cooked through and has developed grill marks, 15 minutes. If any liquid drains out of the pork, use a fresh paper towel to absorb the liquid – this will speed up cook time and improve flavour. While the pork is grilling, combine plum sauce with soy sauce in a small bowl. If your plum sauce is thick, add a small splash of water to ensure a pourable consistency. After 15 minutes of cook time, open the grill and pour the plum mixture over the pork, turning to coat. Cook, turning rashers occasionally until caramelised, 2-3 minutes. Remove to a cutting board and slice thinly to serve. Spoon over extra plum glaze from grill. Garnish with spring onion. Serve on steamed rice, soy sauce noodles, or in steamed Chinese buns with cucumber slices, a drizzle of mayo and sliced spring onion.

Once again, the humble sandwich press shows us just how versatile it can be.

Let us know if you have any more sandwich press recipes in the comments below.