How To Watch The 2020 Golden Globes Live In Australia

It's that time of the year where we hand out statues to film and television stars for their outstanding work in the previous year. Here's how you can watch the 2020 Golden Globes live in Australia - live and free.

What Are The Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are an annual award show hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a consortium of journalists and photographers that report on well... Hollywood. The awards honour the year's best in film and US TV and this year features notable Australian actresses Margot Robbie, Toni Collette, Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman.

It will be hosted by the acerbic Ricky Gervais so expect plenty of barbed punchlines at the expense of celebrities, politicians and, well, everyone really.

When Are The Golden Globes On?

The Golden Globes begin at 5pm Pacific Standard Time, January 6 in the USA which is approximately 12pm AEDT, January 6. However, if you want to catch the red carpet too, you'll need to switch on from 11am AEDT.

Here's that time for all capital cities:

  • Perth, WA: 8am
  • Darwin, NT: 9:30am
  • Brisbane, QLD: 10am
  • Adelaide, SA: 10:30am
  • Sydney, NSW: 11am
  • Canberra, ACT: 11am
  • Melbourne, VIC: 11am
  • Hobart, TAS: 11am

How To Watch The Golden Globes In Australia

Awards night fans are likely to be disappointed with the amount of options available for streaming the Golden Gloves ceremony live.

Australians miss out on seeing the Globes on free-to-air TV: Foxtel, Arena is the (only) place to watch. Of course, to access this you'll need to be a Foxtel customer.

Signing up for Foxtel Now will give you streaming access to the Golden Globes. If you have never signed up for the service before, you will be able to get one month free which will allow you to see every major award reveal live.

If you can't watch live, the whole show will be repeated from 7:30pm AEDT.

If you are keen on just catching the Red Carpet then the Golden Globes Facebook page will be streaming from around 9am AEDT. That's the place to be if you're just in it for the fancy dress.

In the US, several live streaming services exist that will be showing the ceremony including Hulu Live Tv, Sony Playstation Vue and YouTube TV. These services are not available to Australian viewers but, in theory, can be accessed with a VPN. Not sure what to do with a VPN? Check out this handy guide.

If you need an idea of which VPNs you should be using, this guide is the best place to start. However, signing up to these services may require a little bit extra leg work,

Are there any other options? It's a dicey proposition to recommend Reddit - like I usually would - because the amount of streaming links that lead absolutely nowhere is very high. For instance, the subreddit GoldenGlobes has existed for four years, but there is only a single moderator, 51 subscribers and most of the posts are just links that lead to pop-up ridden websites that may eventually lead to a livestream. Beware if you dive down the Reddit hole.

There's also unsecure websites that may give you some low quality stream access if you really must see it and don't want to be paying for it, though these are not sanctioned by NBC. Again, beware.

If you're less interested in watching live and just want to hear who wins, then it's probably best to just follow the Golden Globes Twitter account.

If you want to get an early indication of this year's Oscar winnets, here are the film nominations to keep an eye on:

Best Motion Picture

Drama

    1917

    The Irishman

    Joker

    Marriage Story

    The Two Popes

Musical or Comedy

    Dolemite Is My Name

    Jojo Rabbit

    Knives Out

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Rocketman

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Drama - Actor

    Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

    Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

    Adam Driver – Marriage Story

    Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

    Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Drama - Actress

    Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

    Charlize Theron – Bombshell

    Renée Zellweger – Judy

Musical or Comedy - Actor

    Daniel Craig – Knives Out

    Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Taron Egerton – Rocketman

    Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Musical or Comedy - Actress

    Ana de Armas – Knives Out

    Awkwafina – The Farewell as Billi Wang

    Cate Blanchett – Where'd You Go

    Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

    Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Director

    Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

    Sam Mendes – 1917

    Todd Phillips – Joker

    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

