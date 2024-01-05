5 Trends That’ll Take Over Your Sex Life in 2024, According to Experts

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Lovehoney Group has revealed its predicted trends in the world of sex and pleasure for 2024, and it is quite the interesting mix, that’s for sure. From further technological advancements (AI in sexual wellness) to more departures from traditional relationship structures, there is a fair bit to dive through, so here is a quick rundown of the five top trends the sexual wellness brand expects to see blossom in 2024.

Sex trends to look out for in 2024

AI personalisation in sexual wellness

First off, we have one of the, well… bolder trends from Lovehoney’s list. AI personalisation in sexual wellness and pleasure.

Fabian Schmolck, Lovehoney Group’s Emerging Technology Expert, touched on this topic and shared that AI in this space allows for some pretty interesting advancements when it comes to “sensory feedback”.

“…future sex toys could recognise whether you are having an orgasm and then learn from your behaviour whether it should increase or decrease the intensity,” he said.

Schmolck continued, sharing that Lovehoney Group is keen to use AI in everything from “personalised product recommendations” to “individualised pleasure and educational chatbots”.

With regard to chatbots, Lovehoney shared that these are likely to become more popular as people are likely to find it easier to ask a chatbot intimate questions rather than friends or family members. This obviously makes sense, but here’s hoping not all our information is coming from bots going forward – open discussions with people you trust are also hugely important.

Embracing your sexuality at all ages

Lovehoney Group recently completed a survey which indicated (according to the answers of respondents) that “the average libido ranking of people 55 years or older is only 19 per cent lower than that of people 54 years and younger”.

It’s an interesting thought because society certainly loves to close older people out of conversations regarding sex and sensuality. This is specifically relevant for people experiencing menopause.

Lovehoney Group Sexologist Chantelle Otten shared that “While menopause is still seen as relatively taboo, those experiencing it are eager to understand how they can still enjoy great sex during this phase. It’s crucial that they have access to information that demonstrates this possibility.”

Lovehoney Group sexologist Cam Fraser added that for men and people with penises, similar hurdles are experienced, too.

“Physiologically, older men might notice a decrease in libido, longer time needed to achieve erection, less firm erections, and potentially longer periods required for recovery between sexual activities.”

But changing desire and a changing body doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy sex. The team suggested using toys like The Womanizer Liberty or

We-Vibe Pivot to help address any barriers to pleasure you may be experiencing.

Outercourse as equally important as penetrative sex

We’ve written about outercourse before, and the relevance of this kind of sexual exploration in anyone’s pleasure journey. In 2024, Lovehoney Group believes that outercourse will continue to grow in popularity as a discussion point, and a means of closing the pleasure gap.

Lovehoney Group sexologist Christine Rafe explained that the shift in perspective regarding outercourse (or foreplay) as the entree before the main meal of penetrative sex is an important one.

“The definition of sex as penis in vagina penetration is steeped in heteronormative and reproductively focused views of sex. It’s not inclusive of many folk who don’t engage in penis in vagina sex for any reason which could include sexual orientation and/or genitals, and those with physical or functioning variations that make penetrative sex painful, stressful or not possible. The focus on penetration is also not aligned with pleasure anatomy for vulva/vagina owners, and what we now know is required for those with vaginas to experience arousal and pleasure.

“For these reasons there’s been a shifting view of what sex actually is, to make it more holistic, relevant and pleasure-focused for all.”

Relationship sabbaticals

Much like Ross and Rachel, but ideally without the drama, relationship sabbaticals are when couples decide to take a short break from committed relationships. Lovehoney Group defined this idea as one that allows partners to explore externally and focus on other parts of their lives, before returning to the relationship.

“Relationship sabbaticals, if done with clear communication and agreement around intentions and boundaries, can foster self-reflection and growth both personally and interpersonally,” Rafe shared.

A holistic approach to sex and pleasure

And finally, the last trend in Lovehoney Group’s predictions for 2024 is all about intertwining sexual satisfaction with your mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing.

Fraser shared on this trend that:

“Sex is inherently an emotional experience and we do both ourselves and our sexual partners a disservice when we view sex as simply physical. Try as some people might to separate sex from emotions, I’m an advocate for incorporating and integrating our emotions into our sexual experiences. I think this makes sex better and more pleasurable.

“Adopting a healthier perspective on sex and pleasure can lead to improved mental and physical health, more fulfilling relationships, and enhanced sexual education, while also reducing stigma and promoting gender equality. This cultural shift towards recognising sex as a natural, respectful part of human experience contributes significantly to societal progress and individual wellbeing.”

So there you have it, five new sex trends to experiment with in 2024.

