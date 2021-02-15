Learn About Kinks, Fantasies and Safe BDSM Play From a Psycho-Sexologist (& Get 20% off Sex Toys)

During the year of love in lockdown (2020), we were forced to explore every inch of ourselves (and our partners) because, well, what else was there to do when you’re stuck indoors and horny?

And now, because we want to encourage you to further your sex-ploration, we will be hosting not one but two sexologists, Chantelle Otten and Cam Fraser, at PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s Selfish Sessions later this month, thanks to global sexual wellness brand, Lovehoney.

If you caught P.TV’s Selfish sessions last year, you’ll remember award-winning psycho-sexologist and Lovehoney ambassador Chantelle Otten, who gave us the sex-ed lesson we should have had in high school. Well, this year, she’s helping us level up our sex lives. “I want people to build on the session we had last year,” said Chantelle. “We have moved on from being basic lovers to really exploring kink and different types of play in a non-judgemental way.”

That means you’re in for a lesson in beginner bondage, discipline and domination, sadism and masochism (BDSM). “People experience eroticism in different ways and at different levels, so you might start by exploring play with light bondage such as blindfolds and handcuffs, before moving on to more advanced BDSM play. You don’t need every letter of BDSM to be kinky, says Chantelle.

“We are going to talk about the power exchange between partners within the dominance and submission realm, and we’re going to talk about safe, sane, and consensual sex – or risk-aware consensual kink – which are the cornerstone philosophies in BDSM play.”

Chantelle will also guide you through the process of having conversations with your sexual partner, whether it’s about your sexual fantasies or incorporating BDSM into your life, and she has some tips about where to start. The session is for absolutely everyone and will teach you how to lean into your fantasies in a healthy way.

The good times just keep coming with Lovehoney also bringing along their other ambassador Cam Fraser to do what he does best as a sex coach, sexologist, counsellor and tantric yoga teacher. In his session, Cam will explore male pleasure, covering the best toys for men, from male masturbators to cock rings and anal toys, why men shouldn’t be afraid to use sex toys, he explains penis and prostate pleasure and the myths around male pleasure and sexuality. Basically, he’s helping men become better lovers (sans any anxiety or shame).

The talks are running from Wednesday February 24 to Friday February 26 and you can grab your tickets for $20 + BF over here. Like most things in 2021, Selfish Sessions has gone digital this year — so you can sit and take notes from your couch.

Even better, anyone who buys tickets to Selfish Sessions will score 20% off Lovehoney (the home of all things sex and wellbeing), plus there’ll be 100 prizes courtesy of Lovehoney (yep, we’re talking about vibrators) up for grabs at the sexual empowerment sessions, too.

