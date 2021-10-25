Yes, Claw Clips Are Back, Here’s How to Relive the ’90s Hair Craze

If your ’90s loving heart was set aflutter when scrunchies made a comeback, you’ll die over the latest trend making a resurgence. Recently, a bunch of achingly cool, off-duty models and influencers have been filling my Instagram feed sporting a range of claw hair clips.

Yep, those toothy clips you were obsessed with in primary school have quickly become the epitome of effortless, it-girl style — and this Editor’s go-to on a bad hair day. They’re also a great solution to hair bands, especially if you’re trying to look after damaged hair. They’re snagless, won’t get tangled up in your ends and won’t give your a migraine from long-term use.

My only gripe with trends like these is that once big brands see the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber wearing claw clips, they immediately bring out a wildly expensive range of them.

My cheeky hack: picking up cheap multipacks on Amazon for under $25. You can find a range of pastel clips, tortoiseshell ones, sleek metallic style clips and a bunch of different shaped claws, that will cost you a quarter of the price and come with backups, you know in case one snaps — we’ve all felt that pain.

Below, I’ve graciously shared my favourite claw hair clips from Amazon that won’t break the bank so you can try the trend. You’re welcome!

These cute mini claw clips are a good option for those with shorter (or thinner) locks, thanks to their French design and non-slip claws. You’ll get a whole bunch of colours so you can wear them based on your mood (probably).

Buy YMHPRIDE Mini Hair Claw Clips 6pk ($14.80) from Amazon here.

These babies are a fresh take on the classic ’90s. They’re keeping it simple and classy with a minimal design that’ll still work in thicker hair. They also come in a range of metallic jewellery colours, which is perrrty.

Buy TANG SONG Large Metal Hair Claw Clips 4pk ($13) from Amazon here.

No better place to start than the OG tortoiseshell clip. This four-pack contains two darker tortoiseshell clips, one light and one black. They’re made from a high-quality plastic acrylic material and a safe metal spring.

Buy Questa Life Big Hair Claw Clips 4pk ($12) from Amazon here.

Embrace the 90s with this funky clip. This one is fairly large (measuring 8.5cm in length) and is made from acetate which provides stunning texture and a sleek look. It’s a gorgeous colour, with pops of pinks and blues among white and neutral tones. Transform a plain hairstyle into a chic trend-driven look with one of these babies.

Buy Lovisa Acetate Pink Marble Wide Clip ($10.99) from Lovisa here.

Pull your locks up into an effortlessly cool style with one of these pastel coloured clips. They’re strong, durable and come in six different colours — blue, pastel pink, bright pink, soft green, dusty orange and black.

Buy SWSTINLING Big Claw Clips 6pk ($15.66) from Amazon here.

Ahh, if you’re obsessed with pastels, this mint green claw clip is a must-have. Ideal for long, thick hair, this clip is as sturdy as it is chic, and will set you back less than $10. A small price to pay for style.

Buy Glassons 90’s Claw Clip ($8.99) from Glassons here.

Similar to the above, these large squared-off clips from Dazzfond come in three colours — tan, black and white. The teeth are made from a smooth material so they’ll be gentle on your hair, plus they’re lightweight so there’s no pressure on your noggin.

Buy Dazzfond Large Hair Claw Clips 3pk ($7.99) from Glassons here.

If your hair is on the short side, these banana clips are for you. You’ll get two edgy tortoiseshell colours, keeping it casual but super cool.

Buy SSGGJP Hair Claw Banana Clips 2pk ($11.88) from Amazon here.

Can we just talk about this pearl moment? This metal hair claw clip does for your luscious locks what a pearl necklace does for your neck — makes it instantly 135268 times classier.

Buy Woeoe Pearl Metal Hair Claw ($9.60) from Amazon here.

Speaking of pearls, no hair type should miss out on the pure elegance, so people with shorter or thinner hair should get a load of these assorted-sized babies, and their non-slip grips.

Buy Pearl Jaw Clips 4pk, $29.65 from Amazon here.

Whether you’ve got thick, thin, long or short hair, these French styled large clips will work. They’re made of acrylic resin and alloy so you’ll get long-term use out of them. Plus, the unique squared-off style adds an edgy vibe.

Buy Aileam Large Claw Hair Clips 2pk ($13.80) from Amazon here.

Add the perfect finishing touch to your look with a simple, but chic hair claw. Perfect for lounging around the house, or elevating a casual outfit, this particular claw clip boasts an acrylic black finish and is around 11cm in length.

Buy Lovisa Rubber Loop Claw Clip ($8.99) from Lovisa here.

Screaming to be worn with an oversized shacket, jeans and a winter boot, this orange claw clip was made to elevate any winter outfit. It’s got a gorgeous speckled finished to it so it will shimmer and shine in any hair colour.

Buy Glassons Large Tort Claw Clip ($8.99) from Glassons here.

Perfect for weddings, birthdays and special occasions, this hair claw from ASOS is next-level cool. It comes with a trapped flower design on the clip handle that sees tiny pink and yellow pressed flowers trapped inside the resin. How elegant!

Buy ASOS DESIGN Hair Claw In Trapped Flower Design ($20 on sale for $16) from Asos here.

Whether you’re heading to brunch, a wedding or just wanting to get your hair out of your face, this tortoiseshell claw is the perfect way to complete your look. It’s made from acrylic material and has an open rectangular design. It’s fairly large in size, measuring 8.5cm in length to probably best for longer locks.

Buy Lovisa Rectangle Tortoiseshell Claw Clip ($6.99) from Lovisa here.

This black and white hair claw from Glassons will take any bad hair days and turn it into a look. The bold zebra stripes add a little pop to your outfit.

Buy Glassons Rectangle Claw Clip ($8.99) from Glassons here.