Koh Cleaning Products Have Landed in Woolies, ICYMI

Woolworths shoppers are frothing the arrival of a hugely popular cleaning brand, Koh, in-store – so much so that certain products have sold out. If you’re not familiar with Koh cleaning products and are interested to learn what all the hype is about, allow us to help.

What’s the deal with Koh cleaning products?

In a nutshell, Koh is an eco-friendly cleaning brand that exploded onto the Aussie scene, offering products that are free from nasty chemicals and also encourages reusing bottles and containers with refillable, recyclable products.

The Universal Cleaner has taken out the title of best-rated multipurpose cleaner on Canstar Blue (as voted by consumers) for the past two years. In short, the people love this stuff.

Overall customer satisfaction for the cleaning product currently sits at five stars (out of five).

Enter the Woolworths relationship

For the most part, Aussies have been ordering Koh products through the brand’s website or Amazon, but its arrival into Woolies makes it that little bit simpler to get your hands on – i.e. no more separate orders just for your cleaning products.

There are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind about this partnership, however. While Koh’s Universal Cleaner refill pouch is available to shop in-store at Woolworths, that’s not the case with every product. The majority of Koh’s products are being sold via Woolworth’s Everyday Market platform.

What that means is you won’t find them in physical Woolies stores, but you do have the option to order the products for delivery online. Everyday Market partners (like Koh) organise the listing and selling, and delivery of available products, which are handled separately to Woolworth’s items.

So, if you’re happy to order through Woolworths online, you can order Koh’s cleaning products across surface care, dishwashing, floors and more. Check out the range here.