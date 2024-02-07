The Marvels Hits Disney+ Today

The Marvel Studios sequel to Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel, The Marvels, (wow, that’s a lot of Marvel), makes a strong case for being one of the most fun MCU films to date. The film unites three powerhouse female superheroes in a cosmic adventure that is equal parts amusing as it is epic. Oh, and Goose is back too. Enough said.

Let’s dive into all the details you need to know about The Marvels and when it will be streaming on Disney+.

When will The Marvels be streaming on Disney+?

The Marvels originally released in Australian cinemas on November 9, 2023. Now, just a few months after its theatrical debut you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

Disney announced that one of its February streaming titles would be the latest MCU movie, with The Marvels said to release on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 7. You can expect to see it live on the streaming service around 5:00 pm AEST.

The Marvels: What is it about?

Image: Marvel Studios

Following the introduction of Captain Marvel in the 2019 film and subsequent saga ender, Avengers: Endgame, Carol Danvers takes the spotlight once again in The Marvels.

The title has changed because this is a sequel not only for Captain Marvel but also for fellow heroes, Kamala Khan – who we first met in Ms Marvel – and Monica Rambeau – the daughter of Carol’s best friend Maria, who we met as a young girl in Captain Marvel and then witnessed gaining powers in WandaVision.

Here’s the official synopsis that tells us what to expect from the plot:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige described the trio’s team-up as another Avengers moment:

“There’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing.”

Let’s see some of that in the trailers.

Trailers and theories

The first teaser trailer for The Marvels was released on April 11. It sets up an intriguing problem for the three leads, whose superpowers appear to be entangled, causing them to swap locations every time they activate their cosmic gifts.

A lot of the plot is dedicated to the trio overcoming their differences and working as a team, which is difficult given there’s clearly some bad blood between Carol and Monica following the death of Maria. Meanwhile, Kamala is Captain Marvel’s number one fan (although she has some competition from me) and has to step up to work alongside the heroes she admires.

Here’s the official trailer with even more marvellous action. It shows off the movie’s new villain, Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, and a horde of Flerkin kittens.

Cast

Image: Marvel Studios

So which cast members will we see in this Marvel flick? The main stars are all actors reprising their MCU roles, with Brie Larson playing Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Samuel L. Jackson also returns as Nick Fury. New cast members include Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who is best known for helming the 2021 remake of Candyman. Check out our interview with DaCosta here.

Is the movie any good?

As with any entertainment product, reviews are subjective, however, The Marvels gained a lot of attention due to its poor performance at the box office, which overshadowed a lot of its merit. It’s worth acknowledging that the Hollywood actors’ strike was ongoing at the time, which limited marketing for the movie by the cast.

The film scored positively with 62% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is higher at 82%. You can read what we thought of the film here.

You can check out The Marvels on Disney+ from today. If you’d like to do your homework before you dive in, here are the Marvel movies and series we recommend you watch first.

Lead Image Credit: Marvel Studios

This article has been updated with additional information.