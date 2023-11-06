Here’s What We Know About Mike Flanagan’s Next Project ‘The Life of Chuck’

Halloween has been and gone, and with it, another Mike Flanagan horror story has been released into the world. The Fall of the House of Usher was released to rave reviews, marking another success in the Flanagan universe that also includes The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. The question now is, what’s next? Well, the good news is that Flanagan is already in production on his next project, The Life of Chuck.

What is Mike Flanagan’s next project?

Mike Flanagan’s next story will be yet another horror tale. This time, it’s a movie adaptation of a Stephen King short story from his novella If It Bleeds.

The novella includes tales like Rat and Mr Harrigan’s Phone, but The Life of Chuck is the one that Flanagan’s movie will focus on.

The chosen tale encompasses a trio of stories in the life of Charles Krantz (aka Chuck) that are told in reverse chronological order, beginning with his death, which may stem from his time growing up in a supposed haunted house.

According to a Deadline report, the film is said to be tonally similar to Stand by Me, The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.

Stephen King and Mike Flanagan? We couldn’t think of a better combination.

The Life of Chuck cast

If you weren’t already invested in The Life of Chuck, wait until you see the cast.

Tom Hiddleston stars as the titular character alongside Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.

Filling the rest of the cast are stars like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Harvey Guillén, David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, Carl Lumbly, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, Michael Trucco and Heather Langenkamp.

Flanagan will both write and direct the film, so expect more of his signature character-driven horror.

When will The Life of Chuck be released?

A release date for The Life of Chuck hasn’t been set yet, and the timeline indicates we’ll still be waiting a while, unfortunately.

The project was given permission to film under an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA in October, which means things should be well underway right now.

Optimistically, perhaps we’ll see this film release in late 2024, maybe in time for Halloween again, if not early 2025.

Lead Image Credit: Stephen King/Apple TV+