Tell us Your Take on Our Shopping Content And You Could Cop a $500 Voucher

Every now and then here on Lifehacker we write about some products that we like – whether it’s a new bedding deal or bargain sex toys, we like to let you know about the stuff we’re loving at the moment.



While we’re all trying to squeeze our pennies at the moment, we love to try and give you a solid reason to buy something and now, we want to hear what you reckon when it comes to how we do that. Some of our favourite pieces dive into all things sleep, sex, and a heap more but this time, instead of us telling you, we want you to tell us.



Do you jump on Lifehacker to find new ways to use products? Are we the only stop before you head to the shops? Or is this first time you’re hearing of us? We want to hear below.

START HERE



Just think of all the stuff $500 could get you at Kmart. T&Cs can be found here.