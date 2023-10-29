PSA: Koala Just Dropped a New Mattress and It’s Perfectly Plush

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Today, Australian bedding MVPs Koala launched its newest mattress, the Plus. According to Koala, ‘Plus’ means more Kloudcell technology, more comfort and support and more cooling for all our sweaty sleepers.

The Koala Plus features five targeted support zones through its base, a flippable comfort layer, so you can choose between medium-firm or firm depending on your sleep style, and a seasonal quilted topper that you can flip to take you from cosy organic cotton to crisp CoolThread technology, for when it’s hot as hell in December.

To separate this mattress from the other four on its roster, Koala added 33 per cent more Kloudcell tech, which means it’s 33 per cent more cloud-like than those before it. It also features fabrics made with recycled polyester, so it’s better for the environment. Plus, every mattress helps contribute to the Save the Koalas campaign, which makes our hearts all warm and fuzzy.

The price of the new mattress is fairly reasonable too, starting at $1,000 for a single, $1,200 for a king single, $1,500 for a double, $1,700 for a queen and $2,000 for a king.

Like all Koala products, it comes with fuss-free, lightning-speed delivery, a nice risk-free 120-night trial, and up to 10 years warranty.

Depending on where you live, Koala can also help recycle your old mattress. In selected areas of Sydney and Melbourne, they’ve partnered with Soft Landing, a mattress recycling place, to remove and recycle your old mattress for a reasonable fee, which is super helpful if you understand the pain of trying to turf an old mattress.

Good beds aside, Koala also makes a pretty epic range of furniture including, pillows, bed bases, couches, armchairs, desks, coffee tables, bed linen and more, if you’re in your reno era. You can check those out here.