Crispy Parmesan Carrots Are About to Be Your New Favourite Side Dish

As you’re likely aware by now, we’re big fans of potato recipes here at Lifehacker Australia, and while we’re aware it is a premium vegetable, we’re also quite (if not equally) fond of another classic veggie: the carrot. If you’re keen to level up your quality of carrot dish, we have found the perfect recipe for you.

TikTok creator @CookingwithAyeh shared a recipe for the ‘best’ carrots she’s ever tasted – crispy parmesan carrots – and it has since amassed over 300K likes on the platform. Safe to say people are keen on this dish.

If you want to make this carrot recipe yourself, here’s how.

Crispy parmesan carrot recipe

On the recipe, @cookingwithayeh shared that folks who are dairy-free can easily substitute parmesan cheese for a non-dairy alternative, so don’t shy away, vegan and lactose-intolerant pals!

What you’ll need:

Carrots

Parmesan cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Garlic cloves

Smoked paprika

Cumin

Chili powder or red pepper flakes

Fresh parsley

Directions:

You can find the full method for making this crispy parmesan carrot recipe on @cookingwithayeh’s website, but we’ve popped a general guide to whipping the dish up below, too.

Chop carrots in half and half again Mix herbs, oil and seasoning into a bowl to create your marinade Add carrots to marinade Grate parmesan cheese and coat your marinaded carrots in the cheese Pop carrots into an oven-safe dish and bake away



The TikToker shared in the caption that those trying the recipe at home should “make sure to remove the carrots from the dish straight away when they come out of the oven. Parmesan cheese gets super crispy once it cools down so you want to make sure the crust is on you carrots and doesn’t get stuck to the dish”.

Check out the video in full here:

Lead Image Credit: TikTok