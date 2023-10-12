You Can Now Treat Your Pup to a Barkuterie Board at Select Venues Around Aus

With the sun back in full force for Spring, our good friends at Pet Circle — Australia’s largest online pet supplies store — have partnered with 18 dog-friendly venues across the country to put Barkuterie boards on their menus for the month of October.
That means you’ve got approximately 19 days left to get your mitts (or paws) on a limited-edition $12 doggo grazing platter.
Created by Pet Circle’s veterinary experts, the dog-friendly boards are jam-packed full of different treats from Nature’s Cuts and Zignature, as well as fresh seasonal fruits, veggies and nut butter’s that’ll have your furry friend drooling the second they hit the table.
Pet Circle’s Barkcuterie Boards, $12
Venues that offer this unique dining opportunity are scattered Australia-wide in capital cities including New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria. So, whether it’s for your fur baby’s birthday, or you just want to treat them to a nice afternoon out in the sunshine, here’s exactly where you can do it.
Where you can find Pet Circle’s Barkcuterie Boards
New South Wales
- The Winery, NSW
- BrewDog South Eveleigh, NSW
Queensland
- Crown Hotel (Lutwyche), QLD
- Everton Park Hotel, QLD
- BrewDog DogTap Brisbane, QLD
Western Australia
- Victoria Park Hotel, WA
- The Bassendean Hotel, WA
South Australia
- Brighton Metro Hotel, SA
- The Duck Inn, SA
- Mick O’Sheas, SA
- Waterloo Station, SA
- The Victoria Hotel (Strathalbyn), SA
- The Hope Inn, SA
- Robe Hotel, SA
- Naracoorte Hotel, SA
- The Colonist, SA
- Parkside Hotel, SA
Victoria
- Bridge Hotel (Richmond), VIC
Image Credit(s): Pet Circle
