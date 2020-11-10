What To Do About Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety

If the increase in conversations about anxiety-reducing collars in my daily life is anything to go by, I’d say it’s clear people are concerned about their dogs’ stress levels right now.

With many of us heading back into the office after working from home for an age, concerns are emerging. Not about having to wear pants every day, no. People are concerned about the wellbeing of their beloved pooches. After becoming accustomed to your presence, it’s understandable that lil old Rex may be anxious about your extended periods of separation. And no one wants a stressed-out pup.

What can you do about it?

Well, according to the RSPCA, there are a couple of things:

Try some training sessions

There are a few ways to approach this, and you can always chat to your vet about which ones will work best, but in a nutshell: you want to teach your dog that your departure isn’t a bad thing.

Little tricks like picking up your keys, then calmly going about your day – without leaving – can help reshape the way your dog sees those signals. The RSPCA shares that you can also use treats to communicate that your leaving is attached to a win for them. If every time you leave, you give your dog a treat or a toy and when you get home you remove it, they’ll apparently become used to having a nice distraction while you’re gone.

In saying this, there are cases where dogs can suffer from extreme anxiety and it may be best to speak with your vet about how to care best for them.

Use your time with them well

Taking your pup out for regular walks, and allowing them to experience new areas, is going to be excellent for their health overall. Anxiety levels are no different. If you’re able to take your dog out for a long run, there it is a possibility they’ll just want a rest while you’re gone, the RSPCA shares.

Find them someone to hang with

Sometimes, the best move is to ensure your fur baby has someone with them. In these cases, a dog sitter or daycare facility may be your best bet.

While doggo anxiety is a very real issue that affects both pooch and owner alike, it’s encouraging to know that there are steps you can take to hopefully ease that stress somewhat. Dogs are too pure for this world; here’s hoping we can help them move through their days stress-free.