Twinning with Your Fur Baby? You Could Score $1K with Amazon Australia’s New Pet Profiles

Amazon Australia has released a new feature called Pet Profiles, making it easier for Aussies to care for their furry friends – and there’s even a $1,000 gift card up for grabs.

Your pets give you love all day, every day, no questions asked, so they deserve some pampering once in a while. Pet Profiles sends you personalised product recommendations and discounts on pet-related products, so you can spoil your fur babies rotten.

Amazon’s also offering $10 off your next eligible purchase when you spend $30 or more on select pet products. Your pet will receive a reward during its birthday month too.

Matt Furlong, Amazon Australia’s country manager, explained why the feature made so much sense Down Under.

“Aussies love their pets so we are excited to give Australian pet owners another way to demonstrate the love that they have for them,” Furlong said in a media release.

“With the launch of Pet Profiles, Amazon Australia is hoping to make it easier for pet owners to find product recommendations personalised to the needs and preferences of their pets. This is just another way for Aussies to spoil their pets and access savings in doing so.”

How do I create a Pet Profile?

If you’re eager to get started, here are the steps for creating a Pet Profile:

Visit Amazon Australia’s Pet Profile’s page and select your pet type. Options include: dog, cat, small animal, fish, bird, reptile and horse. Let’s assume you’ve selected ‘dog’. The next page will prompt you to enter your dog’s name. You will then be asked to choose whether it’s purebred or mixed, and then select its breed from a drop-down menu. In the final step, you can add your dog’s photo, give its age or enter its birthdate instead. Once you have clicked ‘Finished’, you will be given ‘top results’ for products that match your dog’s age and breed, including food and toy options.

What’s the competition about?

Amazon Australia has partnered with pet lover and former Bachelorette Georgia Love to find the face of Amazon Pet Profiles.

The competition sounds a bit wacky, but that’s what makes it fun. It’s designed to find the pet and paw-rent that look the most alike. The winning pet will receive:

A $1,000 Amazon gift card

A professional photo shoot to use on its existing Pet Profile

Photos will be spotlighted on Amazon’s website and the pet will be the face of the new feature

Competition entry guide

Take a picture of yourself with your look-alike pet. You will receive extra points for creative styling and set ups. Post the picture to Instagram using #AmazonPetsAU. Make sure your profile is on public. Visit Amazon.com.au/yourpets and set up a Pet Profile for your furry friend.

The competition’s already underway and will end on 23:59 AEST Wednesday, 29th July. Winners will be announced shortly after.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.