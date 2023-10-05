Spotify Wrapped: It’s Almost Time for Your Music List of Shame

It’s scary, but it’s almost the end of another year, and that means all manner of 2023 wrap-up lists, reviews and recaps are on the way. That includes everyone’s favourite, Spotify Wrapped, which names and shames all the top music and podcasts we’ve been feeding our ears in 2023.

If you’re keen to get your hands on that Spotify Wrapped data, here’s what you need to know about the feature and when it will be available.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Image: Spotify

Spotify Wrapped is a summary of your listening habits on the music streaming service over the course of a year.

The feature points out things like your most streamed songs, artists, albums, music genres and podcasts on Spotify. It’s usually accompanied by some neat animations and sometimes a level of shame when you see the music rabbit holes you’ve been down.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 revealed that Taylor Swift was Australia’s most streamed artist, which, the way things are going, is likely to repeat this year. However, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House took the top spot as our most streamed album.

Each year the round-up list receives some new features, like new animation design sequences and often new theming and categories. Last year it was all about your Listening Personality. We’ll have to wait and see what the Spotify editors have in store this year.

When does Spotify Wrapped stop collecting data?

Spotify accumulates all your listening data over 12 months, but it actually stops counting before the end of the year in order to curate everyone’s personalised lists.

The cut-off date for Spotify Wrapped in the past has been October 31.

This means you have just a few weeks to try and influence your data by streaming your favourite artists.

Spotify will begin collecting data for 2024 on January 1, so don’t worry about all those Christmas tunes showing up on your list next year.

When will Spotify Wrapped be released in 2023?

Image: Spotify

Spotify is yet to confirm the exact date that we’ll see our 2023 lists, but it’s normally available by the beginning of December.

Last year, Spotify Wrapped was released on December 1 in Australia, so expect a similar date in 2023.

When your list is available, Spotify should notify you in the app, or you can visit this link to nudge the feature yourself.

My data doesn’t look right

If your Spotify Wrapped list comes out and you feel it isn’t an accurate representation of your listening taste this year (beyond just personal pride), there could be a few reasons for this.

Spotify counts everything you’ve listened to on your account, regardless of who was listening to it. So if you’re the office DJ or the designated party playlist, that can skew your results. You may also have been listening to music in Private Sessions (which don’t count), or your account could’ve been hacked.

Spotify did release a fix for this earlier in the year, allowing you to exclude music from your taste profile. To activate this, go into the settings of the song or playlist you want to hide and select Exclude from your taste profile.

How else can I see my Spotify data?

If you don’t want to wait for your Spotify Wrapped results each year, there are other ways to see your data.

In the Spotify desktop app or web browser, you can go to your profile and see your top artists and top tracks of the month. It’s not as data-heavy as Wrapped, but it’s something. If you can’t see your top artists or tracks, you may need to switch on ‘recently played artists’ in your settings to allow Spotify to collect your listening data.

There are also a number of websites and apps dedicated to analysing Spotify data throughout the year if you want a deeper look at your listening habits.

Stay tuned for more info on Spotify Wrapped and the top songs and podcasts that made the global list.

Lead Image Credit: Spotify

This article has been updated since its original publication.