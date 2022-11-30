It’s Spotify Wrapped Time, Here’s What Everyone Listened to This Year

The time has come. Spotify Wrapped is here. Today, all around the world, people are opening their Spotify apps and looking back on their listening habits in shame (probably). So what were we all listening to?

Spotify Wrapped results

Spotify has 456 million listeners worldwide. Despite that, there were a few songs and artists many of us had in common.

In Australia, Taylor Swift came out as our collective most streamed artist and The Kid LAROI was our top local artist. Here are the full lists:

Australia Most-Streamed Artists

Taylor Swift Drake Ed Sheeran The Weeknd Kanye West

Australia Most-Streamed Local Artists

The Kid LAROI The Wiggles Hilltop Hoods Vance Joy Flume

Globally, according to Spotify Wrapped results, the top streamed artists were Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

Our most streamed songs in Australia belonged to Harry Styles, Glass Animals and our mate, The Kid Laroi.

Australia Most-Streamed Songs

‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals ‘STAY’ (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ by Elton John ‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow

On the album side, Brits Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran took home the top spots in Australia in this year’s Spotify Wrapped.

Australia Most-Streamed Albums

Harry’s House, Harry Styles =, Ed Sheeran F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU, The Kid LAROI SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Of course, many of us also use Spotify to listen to podcasts as well as music. On that front, it seems we all enjoy our share of controversy and true crime.

Australia Most Popular Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience ABC News Briefing Casefile True Crime The Inspired Unemployed Call Her Daddy

How to see your Spotify Wrapped

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting your Spotify Wrapped 2022 results (and let’s be real, who isn’t?), they should have appeared on your home page within the Spotify app. Make sure you’ve downloaded the app and it’s updated to version 8.7.78 to access it.

Once you’ve done that, you can also turn your top artists into a dream festival lineup with Instafest.

What’s new this year?

Things look pretty familiar in Spotify Wrapped in 2022. As always, you’ll be given a round-up of your top songs, artists and genres.

New this year is your Listening Personality. Kind of like a Meyers-Briggs test, Spotify has condensed your music taste and listening habits into personality with defining features.

Audio Day will also analyse what music genres you listen to at different times to see how your taste evolves throughout the day.

If you’re seeing some strange results in your Wrapped that you don’t entirely agree with, there could be a few reasons for that.