The Top Songs, Artists & Podcasts From Spotify Wrapped This Year

Merry Musicmas, it’s Spotify Wrapped time! You’ve no doubt woken to a flood of social posts as your friends share their top songs and artists on Spotify from the year. It’s a cultural moment, we simply must all do it. But was your Spotify Wrapped actually unique, or were you listening to the same things as everyone else? Let’s find out.

Where is my Spotify Wrapped?

Image: Spotify

First things first. Spotify Wrapped was released as of November 30, meaning you should be able to go into your app and find your personalised breakdown in your feed now. If you can’t see it, you might need to refresh the app or give it an update.

This year Spotify Wrapped is breaking down your top artists, songs, podcasts and total listening time. There are a few fun additions as well, like a Sound Town (somewhere around the world that listen to the same artists as you) and a music personality.

Did your list nail you completely, or will you be hiding it in shame?

Remember that if you think your Spotify Wrapped seems incorrect, there could be a reason for that.

Top Spotify music in Australia

Spotify Wrapped

If you thought your listening habits were unique, you might be wrong. Spotify has revealed its top-streamed artists and music from Australia. This is who came out on top:

Australia’s most-streamed artists

Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd Ed Sheeran Morgan Wallen

Australia’s most-streamed local artists

The Wiggles The Kid LAROI Vance Joy Flume AC/DC

Australia’s most-streamed songs

‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus ‘Last Night’ by Morgan Wallen ‘Kill Bill’ by SZA ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’ by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles

Australia’s most-streamed local songs

‘Riptide’ by Vance Joy ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’ by Dean Lewis ‘LOVE AGAIN’ by The Kid LAROI ‘Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)’ by Flume

Australia most-streamed albums

One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen Midnights by Taylor Swift SOS by SZA Harry’s House by Harry Styles Starboy by The Weeknd

Australia’s top podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab Casefile True Crime The Inspired Unemployed

Top Spotify lists globally

Image: Spotify

Now let’s see how we differ from the rest of the world. These were the top artists, songs and podcasts around the world on Spotify this year.

Most-Streamed artists (Global)

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

Most-streamed songs (Global)

‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus ‘Kill Bill’ by SZA ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ by Jung Kook, Latto ‘Ella Baila Sola’ by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

Most-streamed albums (Global)

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Midnights by Taylor Swift SOS by SZA Starboy by The Weeknd MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G

Top podcasts (Global)

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab anything goes with emma chamberlain On Purpose with Jay Shetty Crime Junkie This Past Weekend w Theo Von Serial Killers The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett TED Talks Daily

How do your listening habits shape up to the rest of the world? Are you a unique listener or one of the masses? Feel free to drop your results in the comments. See you for Spotify Wrapped next year!

Lead Image Credit: Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images, and Spotify