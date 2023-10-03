Big W’s $40 Cleaning Gadget Will Keep Your Dusty Fans Clean, Once and for All

Cleaning your ceiling fans is most likely at the bottom of that to-do list. That’s because it’s extremely difficult to do, time-consuming and potentially dangerous if the fan is placed too high and can’t be reached easily. However, one Aussie shopper has revealed the handy budget item they purchased from Big W to tackle this tricky cleaning problem, once and for all.

The Blade Maid Ceiling Fan Cleaner retails for $39.95 and is a broom-like tool featuring a four-sided high-quality microfibre cleaning head that “lifts, traps and captures dust, dirt and debris” from all sides of a fan at once — no ladder or chair required.

The Blade Maid Ceiling Fan Cleaner will only set you back $39.95. Image: Big W.

The machine-washable microfibre pad also doubles as a regular duster.

“Simply remove the top to clean lighting fixtures, baseboards and other nooks and crannies,” the website states.

The shopper, Karen, shared her cleaning hack on the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page, with the Big W post receiving over 330 likes at the time of writing.

“This is a game changer,” Karen wrote.

“So quick to clean my fans today. They are cheaper online if you don’t mind waiting but I wanted to get mine done.”

Karen’s Big W post has gone viral on the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page.

Hundreds of members responded to the post, saying they were keen to get their hands on the item.

“I need to go to Big W”, one person said.

Another wrote: “Great for disabilities who can’t climb a ladder anymore. Safer option. Thank you for sharing.”

A third person shared: “Thank you so much, just ordered one online! I’m always getting up and using anti-bacterial wipes on the blades – this will save me time and backache.”

You’ll never have to worry about standing on a ladder or chair to clean your ceiling fans. Image: Big W.

Others said they had already purchased the item from Big W and agreed it delivered amazing results.

“I got mine this morning it’s great, no more ladders lol,” a shopper noted.

A second member of the Facebook group added, “Best thing I ever bought. Makes it a lot easier and quicker. Absolutely love it.”

Unfortunately, however, some others were quick to criticise the handy cleaning gadget.

“Too many gadgets when a bucket and cloth can do it,” one person commented on the Big W post.

“Just get a pillowcase,” another person advised. “You can put the old pillowcase over each blade and wipe the dust into the pillowcase, but you would need to go up on a ladder to do this.”

Several people also recommended buying blade covers.

“Buy the blade covers. Best things ever,” one person shared. “Saves cleaning – you take them off when they are dirty, throw them in the wash and put them back on.”

A second added: “After cleaning your fans buy the blade sleeves and you’ll never have to dust them again.”

If you’re wondering where you can buy fan sleeves, Big W stocks a pack of 3 for $10 or head to Bunnings for a $13.24 four-pack.

Lead Image Credit: Markdown Addicts Australia/Facebook, Big W Australia/Instagram