You’re Probably Not Washing Your Activewear Right

Recently, we covered the laundry mistakes everyone is probably making, but things get even more complicated when it comes to washing your activewear. Exercise is a pretty big part of most people’s routine, and the resulting soiled gym gear is often the worst part of it – well, that and DOMS.

How to properly wash gym and activewear

We’ve once again consulted the folks at OMO, and their experts, Mums Who Clean, for their tips on washing sports and gym clothes.

Some of their top tips include:

Don’t overstuff the washing machine. Doing so doesn’t give the items the agitation they need to get deep into the fibres of the clothes

Read the instructions care instructions before cleaning, as different brands often use different fabrics

Turn clothing inside out before washing to allow water and detergent to effectively remove smells during the washing cycle

Use cold water for washing as it protects the elasticity in activewear. Some machines may also have a sportswear setting

Activewear and sportswear should be washed after every use. However, if you didn’t sweat too much and think you can get another wear out of them, be sure to turn the clothes inside out and allow them to air

Fabric damage often comes from using too much washing detergent or fabric softener. These can cause a build-up that may trap bacteria and produce odours

To deal with mud stains, you should use a good quality detergent in a 40-degree wash cycle. A 1-hour cycle is an ideal length

If your clothing has sweat or deodorant build-up stains under the arms, use soap or detergent to gently scrub the area and loosen the buildup before washing

If your workout clothes are getting smelly after washing, you can try using a sport-specific detergent, laundry booster or add half a cup of baking soda to the wash. Alternatively, you can soak the clothes prior to washing using baking soda and vinegar, but never leave them soaking for longer than 15-30 minutes

When air drying, placing your activewear pieces in the shade where they can wind dry is preferable to leaving them drying in the sun, as this can degrade your fabrics

You can put your dirty shoes through a cycle in your washing machine, provided the fabric of the sneakers allows them to get wet. Mums Who Clean recommends a 40-degree 1-hour cycle and then air drying them upside down.

Have you also just had the realisation that you’ve been washing your activewear all wrong? We love a good life lesson.

Lead Image Credit: iStock