Packing List 101: Travel Essentials for Every Kind of Trip

It feels as if all of Australia has embarked on some type of holiday post-COVID. Whether that’s Euro summer or a road trip up north, everyone, it seems, is on holiday. If you’re planning a holiday, no matter how long or short or how far or close, you’ll want to make sure you’ve packed the essentials.

Depending on what type of trip you’re taking, these are some of the ideal essentials you’ll want to include on your packing list. While we’ve included some of the necessities depending on the type of trip and location, you may want to personalise these lists based on your circumstances. Here are some of the essentials you’ll want to bring on various trips:

4 packing guides for every type of holiday

What to pack for a short trip

Maybe you’re going away for a few days, or maybe you’re more of a carry-on luggage type of traveller. Whatever the case may be, there is definitely an art to packing your bag for a shorter trip. Travel TikToker Jess or @jesslouiseeliis has a solution for packing for a 5-day trip. No matter if it’s a small suitcase or a big backpack, Jess’s secret is packing cubes. Here’s a list of what you should pack for your short trip (this list obviously doesn’t allow for extreme weather conditions, so edit it as necessary):

2 x shorts

1 x jeans

1 x skirt

3 x singlets

2 x t-shirts

1 x shirt

1 x versatile option (e.g. a dress)

Underwear

Pyjamas

Jacket

Belt

2 pairs of shoes

Toothbrush

Deodorant

Perfume/cologne

Make-up (if necessary)

Laptop

Kindle

Camera

Various chargers and adapters

Jess suggests picking a bag with a few compartments as it allows you to easily slot in different items in different sections of the bag. Especially for shorter trips where you may not be afforded a bigger bag, a smaller bag with more compartments is an easy fix!

What to pack for a long holiday

Going away for a longer length of time means you’re always guaranteed to forget something. Whether it’s the toothbrush, the charger left on the kitchen counter or that packet of wet wipes. Nicole, better known as @nicolekhouri, has been travelling Europe and knows what it’s like to leave something behind. She’s put together an extensive list of things everyone should pack on a long holiday. Here’s what you should include:

Toiletries:

Toothbrush

Razor

Moisturiser

Facial wash

Deodorant

Perfume/cologne

Menstrual products (if necessary)

Baby wipes

Hand sanitiser

Hairbrush

Hair products:

Hair ties (if necessary)

Claw clip (if necessary)

Hairspray (if necessary)

Tech:

Phone charger

Airpod charger (if necessary)

Powerpoint adapter

Portable charger

Extension charger cord

Medicine:

Bandaids

Hydralyte

Nasal spray

Cold and flu tablets

Diarrhoea tablets

Anti-nausea medication

Eye drops

Miscellaneous:

Safety pins

Tweezers

Scissors

Nail clippers/file

Travel mirror

Neck pillow

Book/e-reader

Eye mask

Ear plugs

Ziplock bags

Detergent

Bag for laundry/dirty clothes

Handbag

Depending on how long you’ll be away, you should also pack enough clothes to last at least one and a half weeks of your journey, assuming you will have access to a washer and dryer. However, it’s also good to pack some spare underwear just in case! One thing Nicole has found useful for extended trips is packing an extension charger cord, which can be a lifesaver if you’re short on powerpoint connections in your hotel room.

What to pack for a beach holiday

Whether you’re going for a one-day beach trip or you’re staying by the water for a lengthier amount of time, Anya or @anyaroscoe shared her all-inclusive beach packing list. She’s suggested you bring eight (yes, 8) pairs of swimmers for a 7-day beach trip, but you can probably do with one or two in reality. She also recommends packing seven day outfits and seven night outfits, which you can certainly do… but you probably only need half of that. In any case, this is everything she suggests you should pack on your beach trip:

Bathers

Night outfits

Day outfits

Sandals

Flip flops (or thongs)

Sneakers

Beach towel

Beach bag

Coverup

Sunscreen

Aftersun (though we hope you don’t need it)

Lip balm with SPF

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Pyjamas (pack extra in case it’s sweaty)

Underwear

Hair products (including appliances you might need, like a hairdryer)

Hair bands

Waterproof phone case

Sunglasses

Hairbrush

Razor

Tweezers

Charging equipment

Menstrual products (if necessary)

Book/e-reader

Bag for dirty laundry/wet clothes

First aid kit

Goggles (if desired)

There are other bits Anya suggests packing, but they’re really optional so we’ll leave all that up to your discretion. If we may add one suggestion here, though – no beach trip is complete without a portable speaker, so pop one of those in your bag, too. Oh, and toss a hat in the bag as well.

What to pack for a winter holiday

If you’re travelling somewhere cold, the more layers, the better! That’s what organisation TikToker Maya or @mayaakaate suggests. Whether you’re covering up your body, your fingers, toes or your ears, she recommends packing enough to ensure you won’t feel that winter chill. Here are the essentials you should pack on your winter trip:

Thermals

Knit sweaters

Tights

Scarves

Arm warmers

Gloves

Beanie

Woolen socks

Jacket/coat

Waterproof/down jacket

Sunscreen (yes, you still need it)

Moisturiser

There you have it, a guide to packing for almost every kind of trip.