Packing List 101: Travel Essentials for Every Kind of Trip

It feels as if all of Australia has embarked on some type of holiday post-COVID. Whether that’s Euro summer or a road trip up north, everyone, it seems, is on holiday. If you’re planning a holiday, no matter how long or short or how far or close, you’ll want to make sure you’ve packed the essentials.
Depending on what type of trip you’re taking, these are some of the ideal essentials you’ll want to include on your packing list. While we’ve included some of the necessities depending on the type of trip and location, you may want to personalise these lists based on your circumstances. Here are some of the essentials you’ll want to bring on various trips:
4 packing guides for every type of holiday
What to pack for a short trip
Maybe you’re going away for a few days, or maybe you’re more of a carry-on luggage type of traveller. Whatever the case may be, there is definitely an art to packing your bag for a shorter trip. Travel TikToker Jess or @jesslouiseeliis has a solution for packing for a 5-day trip. No matter if it’s a small suitcase or a big backpack, Jess’s secret is packing cubes. Here’s a list of what you should pack for your short trip (this list obviously doesn’t allow for extreme weather conditions, so edit it as necessary):
- 2 x shorts
- 1 x jeans
- 1 x skirt
- 3 x singlets
- 2 x t-shirts
- 1 x shirt
- 1 x versatile option (e.g. a dress)
- Underwear
- Pyjamas
- Jacket
- Belt
- 2 pairs of shoes
- Toothbrush
- Deodorant
- Perfume/cologne
- Make-up (if necessary)
- Laptop
- Kindle
- Camera
- Various chargers and adapters
Jess suggests picking a bag with a few compartments as it allows you to easily slot in different items in different sections of the bag. Especially for shorter trips where you may not be afforded a bigger bag, a smaller bag with more compartments is an easy fix!
What to pack for a long holiday
Going away for a longer length of time means you’re always guaranteed to forget something. Whether it’s the toothbrush, the charger left on the kitchen counter or that packet of wet wipes. Nicole, better known as @nicolekhouri, has been travelling Europe and knows what it’s like to leave something behind. She’s put together an extensive list of things everyone should pack on a long holiday. Here’s what you should include:
Toiletries:
- Toothbrush
- Razor
- Moisturiser
- Facial wash
- Deodorant
- Perfume/cologne
- Menstrual products (if necessary)
- Baby wipes
- Hand sanitiser
- Hairbrush
Hair products:
- Hair ties (if necessary)
- Claw clip (if necessary)
- Hairspray (if necessary)
Tech:
- Phone charger
- Airpod charger (if necessary)
- Powerpoint adapter
- Portable charger
- Extension charger cord
Medicine:
- Bandaids
- Hydralyte
- Nasal spray
- Cold and flu tablets
- Diarrhoea tablets
- Anti-nausea medication
- Eye drops
Miscellaneous:
- Safety pins
- Tweezers
- Scissors
- Nail clippers/file
- Travel mirror
- Neck pillow
- Book/e-reader
- Eye mask
- Ear plugs
- Ziplock bags
- Detergent
- Bag for laundry/dirty clothes
- Handbag
Depending on how long you’ll be away, you should also pack enough clothes to last at least one and a half weeks of your journey, assuming you will have access to a washer and dryer. However, it’s also good to pack some spare underwear just in case! One thing Nicole has found useful for extended trips is packing an extension charger cord, which can be a lifesaver if you’re short on powerpoint connections in your hotel room.
What to pack for a beach holiday
Whether you’re going for a one-day beach trip or you’re staying by the water for a lengthier amount of time, Anya or @anyaroscoe shared her all-inclusive beach packing list. She’s suggested you bring eight (yes, 8) pairs of swimmers for a 7-day beach trip, but you can probably do with one or two in reality. She also recommends packing seven day outfits and seven night outfits, which you can certainly do… but you probably only need half of that. In any case, this is everything she suggests you should pack on your beach trip:
- Bathers
- Night outfits
- Day outfits
- Sandals
- Flip flops (or thongs)
- Sneakers
- Beach towel
- Beach bag
- Coverup
- Sunscreen
- Aftersun (though we hope you don’t need it)
- Lip balm with SPF
- Toothbrush/toothpaste
- Pyjamas (pack extra in case it’s sweaty)
- Underwear
- Hair products (including appliances you might need, like a hairdryer)
- Hair bands
- Waterproof phone case
- Sunglasses
- Hairbrush
- Razor
- Tweezers
- Charging equipment
- Menstrual products (if necessary)
- Book/e-reader
- Bag for dirty laundry/wet clothes
- First aid kit
- Goggles (if desired)
There are other bits Anya suggests packing, but they’re really optional so we’ll leave all that up to your discretion. If we may add one suggestion here, though – no beach trip is complete without a portable speaker, so pop one of those in your bag, too. Oh, and toss a hat in the bag as well.
What to pack for a winter holiday
If you’re travelling somewhere cold, the more layers, the better! That’s what organisation TikToker Maya or @mayaakaate suggests. Whether you’re covering up your body, your fingers, toes or your ears, she recommends packing enough to ensure you won’t feel that winter chill. Here are the essentials you should pack on your winter trip:
- Thermals
- Knit sweaters
- Tights
- Scarves
- Arm warmers
- Gloves
- Beanie
- Woolen socks
- Jacket/coat
- Waterproof/down jacket
- Sunscreen (yes, you still need it)
- Moisturiser
There you have it, a guide to packing for almost every kind of trip.
