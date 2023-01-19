Smart Packing Tips for Long Holidays

Well, folks. Flights are still disgustingly expensive right now, so if you’re looking to plan some travel abroad, you may be considering stretching out your stay to somewhat justify the funds you’ve dropped on airfares. The thing with longer trips, however, is that you need to have your packing game sorted. You won’t get by with just a casually thrown-together bag of clothes – you need to think the process through and make your choices wisely.

Here, we chat with Athan Didaskalou, Co-Founder of July – the Melbourne-made luggage brand – about how to go about packing for a long trip.

4 things you need to stop doing when packing for long trips

Stop overpacking, period

Sounds simple enough, but Didaskalou shared that one of the biggest mistakes travellers make is packing too much. If you’re leaving for a holiday with a suitcase you can barely close, you’re doing it wrong.

“…only bring what you need and leave space in your case to bring things home with you,” he shared over email. And don’t bring a million pairs of shoes. “Shoes take up a lot of space, so I always stick to two or three pairs that are versatile. It’s important to check the average temperature of where you’re headed so you can pack accordingly. It sounds basic, but I see a lot of people packing three to four jumpers to take to Greece on their holiday in August. It’s so hot at that time of year, you won’t wear them, just bring one for the plane.”

Stop packing outfits you don’t actually wear

I’m not sure what it is about holidays abroad, but folks tend to pack outfits they would never usually wear. Didaskalou explained that “if you have a fun, statement shirt that you’ve only reached for once in six months, chances are you won’t end up wearing it on holiday. Leave it at home.”

Ensure you’re bringing outfits that you’ll use by making a list of the activities you know you’ll be getting involved in while away, Didaskalou suggested.

“Something I learned early on when travelling for work was to make a list of the activities and events I knew I’d be attending, so I could work backwards and figure out what outfits and items of clothing I needed to bring. I try to stick to neutrals and classic cuts so that I can mix and match outfits easily,” he said.

Stop just throwing your clothes into a bag

It may work when packing for a short trip, but a disorganised bag is going to get real frustrating real quick when it comes to longer holidays.

Didaskalou suggested using packing cells (can confirm I use the July ones constantly; they are a godsend) and a laundry bag so dirty clothes are just hanging out with clean items.

“If your suitcase doesn’t come with one [a laundry bag], the calico or cotton bags that come with new sheet sets make a good alternative,” Didaskalou said.

Stop putting everything in your checked luggage

If there is one piece of packing advice I can speak for personally, it’s this. Didaskalou shared that he always ensures “I have at least a day’s worth of clothes in my carry-on, as well as any essential toiletries and medications”. The same goes for tech products and chargers.

“I’ve been burned by lost luggage a few times,” he said. So, you want to make sure you have some options on hand if you’re hit with a little bit of bad luck in the suitcase department. That way, you’re not stuck without a change of undies after a long flight.

“I recommend putting any fitness clothing in your checked case so if it does get lost, you have a great excuse to get out of that 6:00 am run,” he said.

Fair call.

Other tips to keep in mind

Along with the above, Didaskalou shared a handful of other packing tips that should make travelling that little bit easier.

Buying a suitcase with a power bank, such as the July Carry On or Carry On Pro, allows you to easily charge your devices on layovers.

A tech kit is a great way to keep all your cords and tech products organised, I recommend bringing one in your carry-on.

I never bring expensive sunglasses on holiday. Instead, I’ll buy a cheap pair or two at the airport, or when I get to my location, so I don’t have to be stressed about it when I inevitably lose them.

The best way to keep track of your checked luggage is by adding an Apple AirTag. Even if your luggage does end up lost, it’s reassuring to at least know where it is in the world.

