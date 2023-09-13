A Weight Lifted: You Should Take Luggage Scales On Your Next Trip

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve ever been on a long holiday overseas, you’ll know the feeling of panic that sets in when you walk up to check in your luggage on the way home. You’ve spent the past two weeks hoarding souvenirs and gifts, and now you’re just praying that your suitcase doesn’t exceed the weight limit. But that luggage weight anxiety can be quelled thanks to a portable luggage scale.

These handheld devices are small enough to fit in your carry-on, so you can have peace of mind about your luggage’s weight, no matter how much you pack. There are digital and analogue portable luggage scales too, so your battery life concerns will be a weight lifted off your shoulders.

Here are our picks for the best portable luggage scales.

Flightmode Analogue Luggage Scale

Image: Flightmode

This luggage scale is analogue, meaning it doesn’t require batteries, which is great if you’re going on a trip lasting longer than a few weeks, or if you’re going somewhere with particularly wet weather. It also comes with a 1m long tape measure if your baggage is particularly bulky and might not fit in the overhead lockers.

It can only weigh up to a maximum of 35kg though, so if your luggage is on the heftier side, you’re better off with something else. This luggage scale is ideal for carry-on baggage or smaller checked baggage.

Flylite Portable Electronic Scale

Image: Flylite

The Flylite portable scale is a digital scale with features to ensure your luggage doesn’t exceed the weight limit. It can carry a maximum of 50kg and has an LCD display that shows the weight in both kilograms and pounds. The auto off function is also ideal if you’re the kind of person who’s too busy trying to organise getting on a plane to remember to turn it off. With a low-battery indicator, you’ll also know when it’s time to replace the batteries.

If you’re really concerned about overweight bags, this electronic scale even has an overload alarm, just in case you try to go over the scale’s 50kg weight limit. How convenient.

Vistara Digital Travel Scale

Image: Vistara

With a high-precision sensor, this digital travel scale is one of the most accurate available. It has a maximum weight of 50kg, but the LCD display can show measurements in kilograms, grams, pounds and ounces. It also has an auto-off function that kicks in after 30 seconds of inactivity.

Compared to other handheld scales though, the Vistara digital travel scale is much larger as it requires two AAA batteries. The dimensions of the scale are 16 x 4 x 3cm, making it one of the longest on the list.

Globite Digital Luggage Scale

Image: Globalite

The Globite digital scale is definitely the most stylish on this list thanks to its white and silver curved design. With a 50kg weight capacity and a low-battery indicator, this scale is another great digital option. The only thing to note is that it is the largest scale on this list, with dimensions of 21.5 x 9 x 6cm. So if you can fit it in your bag and are looking for a stylish luggage scale, the Globite is perfect.

Samsonite Manual Luggage Scale

Image: Samsonite

Samsonite is known for its luxury suitcases, but if you’re looking for a luggage weighing scale without a battery, this manual scale is sleek and has a variety of features. Like the Flightmode scale, the Samsonite one has a weight capacity of 35kg and comes with a measuring tape. But the Samsonite scale also features a separate adjustable arm so you can set a weight limit and easily check if your luggage is over or under.

Lewis N. Clark Scale

Image: Lewis N. Clark

This analogue, portable scale has a weight capacity of 35kg, features a 102cm long tape measure and has a weight marker to make it easier to check that your luggage falls within the weight limit of any airline. The lack of batteries and slim handle make it a great option for a lightweight luggage scale.

Smiley Face Luggage Scale

Image: Amazon Australia

If you’re travelling with children, this luggage weighing scale will make them smile. The buttons on this digital scale make a cute face, and the small handle is perfect for tiny hands. It has a weight capacity of 50kg and features a simple fish hook design that’s easy to use with no clips or knots.

Korjo Digital Luggage Scale

Image: Korjo

Known for their huge range of travel accessories, it’s no suprise that Korjo also has a portable luggage scale. With a maximum weight of 50kg and a blue backlit LCD display, this digital luggage weighing scale is an essential gadget for any traveler. It is battery-operated so it will need new batteries when the low-battery indicator comes on.

Korjo Balanzza Digital Luggage Scale

Image: Korjo

While most of the digital luggage scales on this list need new batteries when the old ones run out, the Korjo Balanzza digital scale is USB rechargeable. So as long as you have the included charging cable on you and a power source to plug it into, you’ll never have to worry about running out of batteries.

It does have a slightly lower weight limit compared to the other digital scales though. You won’t be able to weigh anything over 44kg. On the plus side, the scale will keep the reading up for 15 seconds before shutting off automatically after one minute.

Dr.meter Luggage Scale

Image: Dr.meter

This is a heavy-duty digital scale that features a textured hand grip to help you hold your luggage comfortably while you’re weighing it. It has a weight limit of 50kg, with an automatic tare function so you can measure how much extra the contents of your suitcase weighs. The only downside to this digital luggage weighing scale is that it doesn’t come with batteries, so you’ll need to make sure you have some on hand before you travel.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Helin Loik-Tomson