5 Reasons It’s Worth Visiting Italy in Winter

Hot Europe summer may be ending, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a fantastic place to visit in the winter months, too. Italy, for example, may be known for its summer tourist activities, but there are actually a number of cool reasons to travel there in the winter months.

If you’re looking to escape what will likely be an insufferable Aussie summer, here are a few suggestions we’ve got for winter travel spots with help from the Italian National Tourism Board.

Things to do in Italy in winter

Christmas Markets

Image via Italian National Tourism Board

A highlight of Italy in winter is the festive season, which brings that cosy mountain Christmas vibe that we Aussies have only ever seen in movies.

The Bolzano Christmas markets are famous, taking place in south Tyrol near the Austrian border. Featuring carol singers, mulled wine and traditional food, gifts and decorations, they are everything you could want from a picture-perfect Christmas market.

Elsewhere, there are also Christmas markets in Florence, Bologna, Venice and many other small Italian towns.

Food

Food in Italy is amazing year-round, but something about rich pasta, cheesy pizzas and roasted meats hits differently in the cooler months.

In Bologna, you’ll be able to try classic ragu, Tuscany is home to traditional soup, and the northern regions are home to a range of stewed meats like pork and oxtail that are well worth a try.

Thermal Spas

Image via Italian National Tourism Board

Italy may be known for its beaches in summer, but in winter, it’s the warm natural spas you don’t want to miss.

Located in some of the country’s most beautiful natural settings, Italy’s thermal spas are a soothing way to enjoy the water in winter. You’ll find options in Terme di Saturnia and Terme di Petriolo in Tuscany or the Terme Merano in South Tyrol.

Alpine escapes

There are two types of people, hot girl summer holidayers and winter ski slope seekers. Europe is a perfect home for both, and Italy is no exception.

In winter, Italy becomes home to gorgeous snowcapped mountains, providing cost alpine escapes with gorgeous views. There are luxurious winter resorts in the Dolomites and other rural cabins or Airbnbs to try out around the Italian Alps.

The country is also home to some majestic ski slopes, with some of the best located in the Dolomites or the Savoy Alps west of Turin.

Wine tasting

Image via Italian National Tourism Board

There’s never a bad time of year for wine tasting, but in winter, it means most of the tourist crowds have cleared out of the Italian vineyards, giving you a more tranquil experience.

If you need a place to start, Calabria, Umbria, Liguria and Le Marche are some underrated spots to check out.

Regardless of what you decide to do during your winter Italy trip, it will be off-peak, which hopefully leads to more reasonable travel prices and more options for activities.

If you need help finding a flight, we recommend keeping an eye on Google Flights, and if you’re already packing your bag, here’s a 101 checklist.

Lead Image Credit: iStock