You Can Now Track Your Bags on the Virgin Australia App

One of the biggest hassles of travelling nowadays is the potential to lose your luggage on a flight. It’s become a particularly prevalent issue following the pandemic, with many airports operating on reduced staff, and the internet is alight with people tracking their suitcases with AirTags and finding them a million miles from where they should be. Virgin Australia has introduced a solution for this – baggage tracking.

How does Virgin Australia baggage tracking work?

As it states on the website, Virgin Australia is the first Australian airline to implement live baggage tracking.

The system is complimentary, will be available in the Virgin Australia app and will allow passengers to track when their bag has been checked at certain points during their journey, such as check-in, transferred to a connecting flight (if applicable) and upon arrival at their destination. The app can also notify you of which carousel your bag will be available at and if your luggage has been delayed.

To use baggage tracking, you’ll need to allow push notifications from the Virgin Australia app. Naturally, you’ll also need to be connected to the internet to receive updates (something you don’t need if you’re using an AirTag).

Baggage tracking is currently being rolled out and is not yet available on all routes.

As of August 29, the service will be available on the below flight routes, as per the Virgin Australia website:

Screenshots: Virgin Australia

The baggage tracking system will also cover you if you have an international connection up until the point your luggage is handed over to the next airline.

Of course, this won’t solve the problem of your bag being lost, but if it does happen, it should at least help you find it again much faster.

If you’re worried, it’s probably not a bad idea to still stick an AirTag in your suitcase. We have a write-up of how that worked out for us.