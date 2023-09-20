How Aussies Can Tune Into ‘Made by Google’ for 2023

September may be Apple month, but October is fast approaching and with it comes the Made by Google event, which promises to bring its own suite of exciting tech announcements for Android users. If you’re counting down until the arrival of the Pixel 8 (and more), here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the major Google event.

When is Made by Google 2023?

Back in August, Google announced that its 2023 edition of Made by Google would fall in early October. For Australians, that date is October 5 at 1:00 am AEDT (yes, clocks will have changed at this point). It’s an early one, so set your alarms if you’re looking to tune in live.

What can we expect from the event?

Well, in early September, Google released a sneak peek of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, so we can certainly expect the next generation of phones to sit at the centre of the event.

Check the footage out below:

In addition to the latest generation of Pixel, we may also get other hardware updates from the Made by Google event. Judging by another teaser video from the tech giant, we can safely say Google will announce the Pixel Watch 2 this year.

We can perhaps even expect other device launches based on the glimpse we’re offered in the below clip, too. Watch this space.

How can I watch the Made by Google event?

If sleep doesn’t mean much to you and new devices do, you can tune into the Made by Google event for 2023 live on YouTube and the Google Store website. For those of you seeking to get a full eight hours that night, you can watch the event back after the live stream — or just catch up on the biggest announcements online.

If you want to read up on last year’s line-up, you can do so here. And if you’re keen to grab a Pixel 7 for a discounted price before the new phone drop, check out this sale from Vodafone next.